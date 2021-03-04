Wilderness is for everyone
Someday our grandkids and their kids may reflect on Diane DeGette’s 2021 wilderness proposal and thank this Denver congresswoman and her supporters who refused to give up on the idea of designating more wilderness in western Colorado.
Canyons such as Demaree, Bangs and places like Unaweep, The Palisade, Little Bookcliffs and Sewemup Mesa: Are these really wild lands deserving of special protection under the 1964 Wilderness Act?
Since 1905 and the creation of the U.S. Forest Service, managers have wanted to set aside forest lands as “primitive” with their wild character maintained. There was concern that the growing population, together with mechanization, would forever remove these wild lands of America. After World War II, Palisade resident and U.S. Rep. Wayne Aspinall worked for 15 years to push through the very controversial 1964 Wilderness Act. There has been an ongoing struggle ever since to bring these natural landscapes of 5,000 acres or more into our national wilderness system. From 1968 through 1993, the Bureau of Land Management’s Grand Junction field office and the public worked together to inventory, study and make recommendations on the public lands now being brought forward, again, in the DeGette legislation.
Grand Junction BLM was initially only able to add the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness and the Dominguez Canyons Wilderness to the national wilderness system. Wilderness designation has always been controversial on the Western Slope.
Not everyone has the ability or stamina to pack into these wild landscapes, to challenge themselves physically and perhaps experience the peace and solitude these lands can provide. Wilderness is there for everyone! Some are just glad to know it is part of our federal land recreation opportunities. The 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act “reaffirmed that nothing in the Wilderness Act is to be construed to prohibit the use of a wheelchair in wilderness areas by an individual whose disability requires a wheelchair.” In the 1990s, Colorado State University researchers found that some Americans’ interest in preserving wilderness centered around issues involving water quality, wildlife, habitat and endangered species. Even some non-users are just glad wilderness is “there.”
Now retired, I was the BLM Wilderness Program leader from 1978 through 2000 and enjoyed almost every day of my job; especially with all the great people who shared my concern for wilderness.
WADE JOHNSON
Grand Junction
Legislative proposal won’t make our electric grid robust
State Sen. Chris Hansen correctly said, “We have to have a robust grid,” but the proposed remedy does not address the root of grid reliability shortcomings. Without a reliable source of baseload energy, the pursuit of a robust (reliable) grid will be expensive and futile. Giving priority to unreliable sources of energy makes the grid less reliable. Priority should be given on the basis of only two criteria — high reliability and least negative impact on the environment.
The ideal for high reliability includes 24/7/365 availability and on-site fuel sufficient for long periods.
The ideal for least negative impact on the environment includes mine to disposal CO2 emissions for both fuel and equipment. It also includes land area used, pollutants released to the environments, loss of biological diversity, and so on.
Price cannot be used as a basis for choosing which source of energy because the plethora of regulatory interference in the market. We really do not know the true relative prices. We won’t know until there is a level playing field.
The proposed law, Senate Bill 72, would create Colorado electric transmission authority (CETA) as an independent special purpose authority. Section 1 of the bill ”Requires the PUC to consider the ability of the proposed facilities to support future expansion as needed to enable the utility to participate in a regional transmission organization (RTO)” — hardly a step in the direction of a robust grid.
For a well-documented explanation of how RTOs fail to make the grid more robust, read “Shorting the Grid” by Meredith Joan Angwin.
VIRGIL FENN
Grand Junction
Hard to feel bad for companies that outsource production
It’s too bad that RockyMounts is having all of these shipping issues and has to move their warehouse and distribution operations to Salt Lake City. Also it’s a shame for Honey Stinger in Steamboat and any other companies that are in the same boat. However, I don’t think this would be a problem if their products were MADE IN AMERICA. It is very frustrating for those of us who care about the American economy to find products that are MADE IN AMERICA. Especially with all of the AMERICANS out of work because almost everything is made overseas.
WAKE UP consumers.
MICKEY O’BRIEN
Fruita