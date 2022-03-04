Our veterans need help, not heckling from Boebert
I received a fundraising request from Lauren Boebert today promoting her calling out President Biden during the State of the Union as he was speaking about American veterans who have died from cancer, including his oldest son.
Boebert claimed she was speaking up for veterans, but I’m wondering if she even understands what our veterans truly need. Here in Mesa County, we have hundreds of veterans who are existing on benefits that total less than $1,000 a month. Many of our veterans need resources to help them with healthcare, housing, mental health issues, including addiction, PTSD and suicide prevention.
Most current housing rental agencies require that renter’s income be three times the amount of rent. If anyone knows of places for rent for $300-$400 a month, please let our homeless veterans know.
We need our political representatives to work together to come up with ideas and solutions to fix these problems. Boebert does not have to like President Biden, but he is a gold star father. Our gold star families and all of our veterans deserve our respect for all they have done and sacrificed for the rest of us.
JODY VISCONTI CLOW
Grand Junction
Western Slope has a real reputational problem
Who doesn’t love the Western Slope? The nice people, fabulous weather and I suggest Grand Junction is the niftiest, nicest little city in the U.S.A. I’ve thought seriously about retiring there.
But you have a real reputational problem and her name is Lauren Bobert. She is rude, crude and spouting neo-Nazi lies every chance she gets. She is not conservative, just obnoxious, and hopefully her skunk has not rubbed off on you. What wouldn’t we give to get back Tipton, the nice guy?
You re-elect her and the rest of us Coloradans will be happy to consider your requests to secede. Nobody wants a bunch of uneducated cannibals whose crass instincts are just to give the middle finger to everybody for neighbors. What were you thinking? Bad behavior is never acceptable where I grew up.
I get it, the Front Range rules by numbers and dollars and gives you a whole bunch more liberalism than you want, but what then? You elect an idiot with a nasty personality? See foot, shoot self. You have done yourselves no favors.
RICHARD OPLER
Parker
State of the Union didn’t cover climate change plans
President Biden covered a lot of important territory in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night. He addressed Ukraine, cancer, inflation, drug prices, police funding and support for veterans. But he barely touched on what he himself has referred to as an “existential threat.”
At a time when the Intergovernmental Panel on climate change has issued a new report, essentially telling us that things are far worse than even the panel itself thought was the case previously, when the world and the United States specifically has been assaulted by horrendous fires, floods, droughts and other climate events causing severe personal and property damages, the president actually touted the fact that he was releasing 30 million gallons of oil from the Federal Petroleum Reserve. He gave lip service to the economic benefit of building more electric cars here in America and mentioned weatherizing our houses, but he did not raise climate change to the level of urgency that it warrants.
The scientists agree that we must, at a minimum, cut our emissions of warming gases in half by 2030. We are no where near on track to accomplishing this. Instead, the current administration has issued oil and gas permits at a faster rate than Trump’s government did.
There is one approach to climate change with great potential that President Biden never mentioned. This is a carbon fee and dividend. With this policy, a fee is assessed on the entity that draws the carbon (oil or gas) out of the ground or water. We presume the producer will then cover his additional cost by charging the customer more, for example, at the gas pump. To protect the consumer, he/she receives a “dividend” paid out from the monies collected from the producer. This approach encourages industry to develop energy sources not containing or emitting fossil fuels and thereby to avoid the fees.
Let’s encourage President Biden and members of Congress to elevate climate change to the critical status it deserves and enact laws that will enable generations to thrive on Earth.
JOAN WOODWARD
Grand Junction
Corporations are raking in record profits right now
For all the people hyperventilating about inflation and what the government is going to do about it, the fact that corporations everywhere are raking in record profits should tell you everything you need to know about supply issues and inflation.
This is all on the private sector and not the government.
JO ANN TURNER
Palisade