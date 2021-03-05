Open burning is a problem we can solve
Here we go again. It is spring open burning season; no reason to celebrate for over 19,000 adults and children in Mesa County living with respiratory disease, and that’s not counting COVID symptoms.
For anyone who doesn’t know the rules, as of 2018, here’s the scoop: open, outdoor burns are illegal for residents of Mesa County on properties less than one acre. Residents with an acre or more wanting to throw a match on their dry vegetative waste or tree trimmings will need a permit, as will those burning irrigation ditches. In the process of applying for a permit you’ll learn the restrictions as to what, where, when and how to burn. For instance: you’ll learn that agricultural burning is always allowed under the right weather conditions and during the daylight hours with supervision and an “extinguishing source” nearby. You’ll learn that burning your household trash and garbage, or your tires or your treated construction wood, or plastic, asphalt shingles, waste oil, railroad ties or batteries is illegal and will likely result in a visit from the fire department.
One thing you won’t learn from the county website is the hurt that comes when one of the 19,000 in the valley with respiratory problems suffers at home or in the hospital because smoke engulfed their neighborhood. Nor will you know the fear that overcomes a child who goes through another scary asthma attack, or the grandmother in assisted living who can’t breathe and starts to panic. These scenarios are real; just ask any respiratory healthcare professional.
There are lots of problems we have little control over but burning is something we can limit or completely do without. There are reasonable alternatives that are listed on the Mesa County Health Department website.
KAREN SJOBERG
Citizens for Clean Air
Grand Junction
Dennis Simpson will bring fiscal prudence to council
I’d like to share my experience with Dennis Simpson, who is running for City Council District D.
I have had the pleasure to work with him for nearly a decade as he has handled my taxes and business dealings. I found him to be very ethical at all times. I was impressed at his conservative nature.
I know that he will be conservative with our tax dollars. He’s exactly the person that I would recommend to protect our interests! With his vast knowledge of the issues at hand; he’ll be the one to handle these correctly for those of us who do not have the time to get involved at a personal level.
STEVEN SLAUGHTER
Grand Junction
We don’t need GOP to rescue us — just to come to table on roads
Karen Troester’s recent letter (“Bad roads hurt our most vulnerable residents”) appears to suggest fellow Republicans need to rescue us from the Democrat’s backing of “unpalatable” trains and bike lanes. I agree Republicans need to come to the table but taking Democrats to task for previous infrastructure shortcomings are off the mark.
Truth be told, Ms. Troester hit the nail on the head: Colorado’s inability to effectively maintain our roadways and bridges is due to a lack of sufficient funding. Colorado’s transportation woes are beset by lack of revenue, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, i.e. TABOR, and of course, politics. A large part of Colorado’s transportation budget relies on a gas tax that hasn’t been adjusted for inflation since 1991. Attempts to adjust the tax and/or add other sources of revenue have certainly not been thwarted by Democrats.
Interestingly, the Republican-governed state of Utah has done a much better job of keeping its roads and bridges in shape (although not grand by any standards, but substantially better than here in Colorado) by passing a gas tax increase which includes regular tweaking as needed. Yet here on the Western Slope, our very own Rep. Ray Scott (R-Grand Junction) — one of our Republican legislators — opposes the latest attempt to create new gas fees. Indeed, over the past 10 years, Republican legislators objected to creating any new sources of revenue, yet they’ve prioritized major highway projects instead of rural improvements.
So yes, we are counting on our Republican legislators to do what’s right for rural Coloradans. They can start by coming “to the table” with an open-minded bipartisan approach to cooperation and compromise to identify new revenue streams to fix our infrastructure. If successful, then we can rightfully say Grand Junction families counted on our elected officials to do the right thing. Who knows — maybe we’ll even get a bike lane or two out of the deal!
DAVID MILLER
Grand Junction