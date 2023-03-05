Why East Middle School is so important to me
Hello, my name is Lily Hoffman and I attend East Middle School as a 7th grade Challenge Program student. My school has been recommended for closure and that truly saddens me. My school and the other two schools being recommended for closure are performance schools, but the district wants to move us to non-performing schools. After the board meeting on Monday, I realized that the data collected in favor of closing our school is purely the building we function in. That makes me absolutely sick.
I don’t think I’ll ever be the same after my time at East Middle School. Our principal is striving his hardest to make our school better. You can see that every day. He listens to us and acts on our recommendations, treating us the closest to an equal as a principal can. Last year, I had some issues with the dress code rules and brought it up to him, now the rules are noticeably different.
The teachers here are incredible and thoughtful. I received a handwritten note from one of my teachers personally thanking me for paying attention in class and for engaging. This boosted my confidence when I was feeling super doubtful. One teacher was brought to tears talking about the potential of losing our school, and not because they were afraid of losing their job, but afraid of losing us, his students.
Something magical has happened, the transition to middle school was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, but I love my school with a passion I didn’t know was in me. Maybe it was because I finally found my people, the Challenge Program. But because of the possible school closure, many of my wonderful Challenge classmates might not be joining me next year and I’ll be losing some of my best friends. Challenge Program is my place to be weird, to be a nerd in a crazy, judgmental world. If that was taken away I don’t know what I’d do. All these wonderfully nerdy people help the world make sense.
This school is full of passionate teachers and passionate people. It’s not only a performance school, but also the center for the Challenge Program. It is also right by the high school and college, three elementary schools, and the public library that at least 11 of my classmates walk to everyday (including me) to do homework while we wait for our parents to get off work because many of us don’t have transportation available. Not to mention now the Challenge Program will be moved to Orchard Mesa Middle School. None of the kids in my classes call that their home school. This means now some of the kids in our class have a 30- to 45-minute commute to school and transportation is not available to them.
East Middle School is a second home and I would do anything for it. My class is, and will always be, a place of comfort and love, joy, support, kindness, warmth, passion, weirdness, freedom, expression and so much more. It’s bittersweet how much you realize you appreciate something only after it’s threatened to be taken away.
LILY HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
Weckerly has experience, intelligence for council
I have known Sandra Weckerly for several years. I am delighted that she is a candidate for City Council in District A.
Sandra is smart, analytical, and hard-working. She has built up and managed three small businesses that employ more than 100 employees. She is active in the Chamber of Commerce and serves on its executive board, where she works to support other businesses and bring jobs to Grand Junction.
Sandra currently serves on other volunteer boards, one of which is the Grand Junction Planning Commission. As a commissioner, Sandra is always fully prepared for the land use and zoning matters that come before the Commission. Those matters can become complicated and contentious, and Sandra uses her knowledge and experience to help the commission reach a decision. A large part of the job of a City Council member is hearing and acting on the same land use and zoning matters that come to City Council from the Planning Commission. Sandra’s experience on the commission will allow her to analyze and consider these matters from the start of her term.
Sandra’s business and Planning Commission experience will provide a strong basis for her goals for the city: affordable housing for working families, encouraging startup small businesses and encouraging new project developments and associated new jobs by reducing fees. She will also strongly support public safety and essential core city services that make our community safe and a great place to live.
A recent example of the intersection of Sandra’s small business development and her commitment to our community is the opening of Mama Ree’s Pizza + Brewhouse on North Avenue and Seventh Street. This new business repurposes a building that was vacant and unsightly on a major intersection. The restaurant has added energy and new life to its location.
As an outgoing Council Member, I believe that Sandra’s experience and intelligence will make her a great Council Member. I urge you to vote for her.
CHUCK MCDANIEL
Grand Junction
Cody Kennedy is uniquely qualified for City Council
Have you ever met someone and thought they’d be great for public service? This inevitably usually means they would never run for an elected office because they also understand the lowdown, dirty, trenches that too often go along with campaigning. But once in a while we all get really lucky and a humble, smart, well-intentioned candidate puts themselves forward for public office.
City of Grand Junction voters, you have such a choice right now to cast your vote for this great candidate. That candidate is Cody Kennedy for District A in the Grand Junction City Council race. Ballots will go out in March and the final day to vote is April 4.
Don’t just take my word for it. Reach out to Cody and meet him, talk to him about the issues that are important to you and he will happily share the issues that are important to him. I’ve known Cody for nearly two decades. We’ve grieved a friend to suicide, we’ve swapped numerous law enforcement stories, we’ve debated politics from local to national, and most recently we’ve worked together to integrate Afghan refugees into our beautiful community.
Cody is a person with integrity, thoughtfulness, common sense, financial smarts, and brings a unique perspective to the City Council that we don’t currently have nor is offered in any other candidate. Please vote for Cody Kennedy for Grand Junction City Council, District A.
HEATHER BENJAMIN
Grand Junction