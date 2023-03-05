Why East Middle School is so important to me

Hello, my name is Lily Hoffman and I attend East Middle School as a 7th grade Challenge Program student. My school has been recommended for closure and that truly saddens me. My school and the other two schools being recommended for closure are performance schools, but the district wants to move us to non-performing schools. After the board meeting on Monday, I realized that the data collected in favor of closing our school is purely the building we function in. That makes me absolutely sick.