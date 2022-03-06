What CSP is doing to keep you safe on the road
Over the last few months, I have asked the motoring public to join the Colorado State Patrol in driving down the number of fatalities on our state’s roadways. While I firmly believe this effort can only be realized through a majority of our drivers consciously participating through safe driving behavior, I also want to share how your Colorado State Patrol members are taking action.
Law enforcement agencies across the nation are experiencing the same strain on their workforce that most industries are facing, so the Patrol is working strategically to do more with less. We have leaned into what our agency’s crash investigation data is telling us, so we can focus our enforcement on the most predictable behaviors that cause serious crashes in Colorado.
In addition, we are advancing our use of data to pinpoint where and when crashes are most prevalent. In late 2021, the Colorado State Patrol initiated surge operations in predictable, high crash areas and these efforts yielded the best possible result — no fatalities in those areas.
Troopers continue to couple what we learn from our data with their knowledge of local traffic patterns and problem areas. This complete approach allows our members to build a more impactful enforcement plan and remain visible. Yet, we will always need your partnership.
As we continually improve what we can gain from our data, implement intermittent surge operations and steadily grow back our number of troopers, we also have to accept that the quality of our lives greatly depends on individuals.
Drivers collectively decide how safe or how dangerous our roadways will be each time the ignition turns over. Whether there are 100 Colorado State Troopers or 10,000, there will never be a law enforcement officer at every mile marker to catch every bad action.
Your Colorado State Patrol will commit to working smarter with every resource at our disposal, now this is where you come in. Join us in making Colorado a safe place to drive again.
COL. MATTHEW C. PACKARD
Colorado State Patrol Chief
A carbon tax and dividend would help the economy
Inflation is a top-of-mind issue for many Americans now, and rightly so. We haven’t experienced this in a significant fashion for as much as 40 years, and the time is now to implement deflationary measures. According to the Wall Street Journal, extreme weather, made worse by climate change, was a major inflationary force of 2021. A market-driven, job-creating climate policy would not only reduce inflation, but would save money and grow the economy.
Americans can’t afford to delay smart climate legislation. A carbon fee and dividend policy, coupled with a border carbon adjustment, would offset higher household costs by implementing a fee on carbon-intensive industries and return that fee to hard-working American middle class and lower-income families in the form of a dividend, or cashback. In addition to its deflationary effects, this legislation could add $3 trillion to the U.S. economy by 2070 if we rapidly decarbonize, while failing to act could cost $14.5 trillion, according to the Deloitte Economics Institute.
In terms of current global politics and war, it’s a welcome side-effect that sound climate policy would incentivize dependable, affordable clean energy that is free from oil monopolies’ market manipulation and is unbeholden to autocrats. A faster transition to clean energy will lead to more stable energy economies worldwide.
I urge Sen. Bennet and Sen. Hickenlooper to support strong climate action in order to reach President Biden’s pledge to reduce our emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030. I also call on Rep. Boebert to support the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which will directly aid Western Colorado farmers and ranchers who sequester carbon, when that legislation comes up for a vote in the House of Representatives.
AARON HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
We should be banning Russian oil and gas
While one American sees Vlad (The Impaler) Putin as “genius,” Ukrainian children are being butchered by Putin’s army. Ukrainian mothers are fleeing with them. The fathers fight with small arms, Molotov cocktails and their bodies against the “genius’ ” larger forces.
Mesa County must unite against the “genius.” Economists know oil is a fungible good and import bans on Russian oil need global application. Nevertheless, we and our allies should ban Russian oil imports, ask Saudis to increase production and accept possible higher gas prices. Write to Mesa County Republican and Democratic Parties and President Biden to ban Russian oil imports.
The alternative is sitting idly while Ukrainian children are murdered.
JOHN CASSEDY
Grand Junction