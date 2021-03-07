Vaccines quickest way back to business as usual
I hope that everyone can agree with the desirability of not catching or transmitting COVID-19, achieving immunity, and returning to normal activity. The question is what should individuals do to achieve all of that safely and efficiently.
My aim here is to present the basic options along with their benefits and risks. Doctors like me can provide this type of information and make recommendations, but ultimately it is up to the individual to choose to accept or reject medical advice based on their own interpretation of the benefits and risks.
My explanations are based on my carefully considered professional opinion that the vaccines are now safe and effective in preventing illness and spread within the community. As I see it, there are three basic options:
1. Get the vaccine when eligible. Ease off of your activity restrictions according to health department guidelines. This is the safest and surest way to avoid getting or spreading the infection, and quickly achieving immunity. As well, this is your fastest route back to normal personal interactions and social activities, and you are contributing to herd immunity and community-wide return to business as usual.
2. Reject the vaccine. Double mask, avoid poorly ventilated non-compliant indoor spaces, and practice social distancing. Relax your restrictions when herd immunity is achieved. This is relatively safe in terms of protecting yourself and others you interact with, but it requires far longer and stricter personal restrictions, and delays herd immunity and return to business-as-usual. You will not achieve personal immunity unless you eventually get a vaccine.
3. Reject the vaccine. Take few precautions and accept the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. If you do get infected, hope to survive and recover with some degree of natural immunity. If you do not get infected, you will have no immunity unless you eventually get a vaccine. While this option provides the most personal freedom, it is also the most likely to lead to infection, spread to others, stress medical resources, and delayed return to business as usual.
As the Ad Council’s slogan says: “It’s up to you.”
KEN SCISSORS, M.D.
Grand Junction
Racism continues to fuel present-day problems
While I feel that Steve Erkenbrack’s commentary in last Sunday’s paper was an attempt at portraying both sides of the issue of honoring our history’s political leaders by naming schools and institutions after them, I would like to add another voice to his perspective. I offer this as a voice of “reason, not rage” as well, though count me as one of those Americans who are outraged by the inequality and lack of liberty that continues to this day for people of color in our country.
I believe that one cannot find equivalence in the example Mr. Erkenbrack offers of judging President Obama in 100 years from now for eating meat, smoking or using fossil fuels with George Washington and Thomas Jefferson owning human beings as property or Franklin Roosevelt interning 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry. Owning human beings was never seen as moral and I wouldn’t classify it as a character flaw, or as Mr. Erkenbrack states, “not so good.”
The title of Mr. Erkenbrack’s piece is “Judging our past” as if to imply that racism and racist actions of our leaders are all in our past. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Racism continues to fuel our present day problems. Consider the recent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Why is there such disproportionate disparity in family net worth between black and white American families ($17,150 vs. $171,000 in 2016) ?
There are countless more examples that show that racism is not a thing of our past. Bringing to light our country’s true history, the good, the not so good, and the evil, is beneficial for all Americans. For our country to be a true beacon of equality and liberty, we must first acknowledge our own flaws and strive to correct them.
YVONNE FINCH
Grand Junction
CORE Act was built by local support and deserves passage
I’m writing in response to a recent article in the Daily Sentinel, “House passes lands bill with Colorado measures.” The article mentions some of my favorite public lands in our state.
I grew up in western Colorado going hiking, hunting and camping in the Thompson Divide and fishing on the North Fork of the Gunnison. My family spent time outside whenever we had the opportunity.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act aims to protect these special places while also supporting our No. 1 economic driver in Colorado: outdoor recreation. We need to invest in outdoor recreation now more than ever as we bounce back from this pandemic.
The vast majority of Coloradans, both Republican and Democrat, support the CORE Act, as well as hundreds of local businesses, veterans, ranchers, sportsmen and all the county commissioners whose counties have land in the bill support that part of the bill for their county.
The Thompson Divide is the headwaters that supplies clean water to drink and use for agriculture for the Roaring Fork Valley. It’s critical habitat for elk, and as a hunter I can tell you we need healthy elk populations. It’s our responsibility to ensure future generations can have the opportunity to experience nature the way we’ve been able to.
I am disappointed to see that Rep. Boebert didn’t support what her constituents want and have worked so hard for decades to protect. I urge the Senate to listen to the will of the people of western Colorado and pass the CORE Act as soon as possible.
ALEX JAQUEZ
Silt