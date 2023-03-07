Proposed law could hurt Colorado’s gig workers
I recently learned about SB 23-098, a bill in the Colorado State Senate that takes aim at Colorado’s gig workers and would cause harm to DoorDash delivery workers like myself and many others if passed. The legislation fails to take into account the nuances of DoorDash’s platform and the impacts it could have on those of us who work through platforms the most.
As a college student, my schedule is inherently busy and irregular. I’m based in Grand Junction, but the work I do allows me to travel throughout the region. I use the DoorDash app in between classes and studying as a way to generate rent payments and spending money. I love the flexibility that the DoorDash app offers, and it’s one of the few income earning opportunities that truly allows me to focus on school without having to worry about accommodating a traditional 9-to-5 job. DoorDash makes holding a steady job as a full-time student easier and more accessible than I ever could have imagined.
If passed, this legislation would reduce the rewards and incentives that DoorDash offers for Dashers like me who work the most through the platform. Gig work is highly individualized and no two Dashers have the same experience. As such, it is imperative that Colorado’s legislators take a closer look at the full range of impacts that SB 23-098 could have on the state’s hardest-working independent contractors.
EDUARDO OLIVERA
Grand Junction
Why are smaller schools a reason to close buildings?
Please pardon a newcomer (who is also old as dirt) for asking some questions and giving some opinion about the Mesa County public school closings. Why is enrollment declining? Are parents moving their kids to non “public” (read Government) schools? Why? Don’t think that the county population is shrinking? What is wrong with small schools? Is there a demand for empty school buildings? Schools are graded based on “established criteria!” Is that academic criteria? Doesn’t look like that! Do we really need a “doctorate level principal” in any of our K through 12 schools? Do we really need a staff trained in “restorative justice”?
My brother and sister were raised attending a one-room school. It didn’t seem to affect their success in life. I was raised in a four-room elementary school. Two grades in each room — one teacher. Principal was the 7th and 8th grade teacher. One janitor, one traveling music teacher (covered three small schools). Didn’t hurt my graduation from high school, playing in the band, or graduating from the state university college of engineering with a ME/IE degree, nor my career.
So why close any school until/unless there is a demand for an empty school building?
FRANK B. WATTS
Fruita
Why Greg Haitz is the right person for City Council
Greg Haitz has my endorsement for City Council and here’s why.
I am a Grand Junction native, a local business owner, and a father of four who loves our city and this Grand Valley we call home. For over 40 years I’ve witnessed the growth and influx of population, which has brought mostly good change to our valley, but oftentimes challenging scenarios to navigate. How do we continue the inevitable growth, and at the same time maintain our original roots with a smaller town feel? Excellent leadership and a lifetime of experience as a Grand Junction resident is the answer.
As Grand Junction grows and expands we’re witnessing bigger city amenities, roads widening, apartment complexes springing up, traffic getting busier and an influx of outsiders falling in love with the Grand Valley that we’ve called home. We also continue to see those that thought it was a good idea to leave and escape, return once again to their hometown because they realized they took it for granted!
Well, all that’s good and fun, but one thing is for certain, we need the right kind of leadership at the City Council to guide and direct what’s worked in the past with the natural evolution of growth and development that we’re all facing today. Greg Haitz is the man for the job. First and foremost, Greg is an excellent listener. He thinks before acting and takes into consideration all points of view. He is an excellent communicator and knows how to navigate complicated issues to full resolution. He is a family man with deep roots to the Grand Valley, and a successful local business owner who rose to a high level of leadership in his profession at the state level. He has proved himself as a centered, honest, hardworking professional while maintaining a strong family life raising three kids in his hometown. Greg is someone that’s choosing this path, not for his own personal agenda, but rather a desire to do good for this valley we all call home. He has my full endorsement and I’d recommend you vote for Greg as a City Councilman in our upcoming election.
NICK SECHRIST
Grand Junction
Sandra Weckerly is the right choice for Council
I am writing in support of City Council candidate Sandra Weckerly to represent us in District A. Sandra is an accomplished mother of five, business woman with The Golf Course at Redlands Mesa, Ocotillo Restaurant, and the new Mama Ree’s Pizza and Microbrew Pub, and has the chops and experience for the position having served us so well on the Planning Commission and Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, where she is currently energizing the Executive Board.
She is the conservative, law and order leader we need to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Chuck McDaniel. Thank you for your community service, Chuck! Sandra Weckerly has earned our trust and will bring a keen eye for detail and conviction for the right decisions to our City Council.
M. BRADNEY HIGGINBOTHAM
Grand Junction
Weckerly would do well as member of City Council
I am writing to encourage Grand Junction citizens to vote for Sandra Weckerly in the April 4 City Council election.
Sandra would bring a fresh view to the council. She has a wealth of business background that will allow her to quickly get to the substance of issues and will be able to suggest ideas that will lead to the correct decisions. I have observed her in her service as a member of the Planning Commission. She is clearly an independent person who operates well as a member of a team. I am looking forward to serving with her.
DENNIS SIMPSON
Grand Junction