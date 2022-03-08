Let’s get through this burn season with fewer impacts
What do lumber, aerosol cans, grass trimmings, plastic, leaves, tires and trash have in common? They have all been set fire by Mesa County residents.
We’ve learned a few things: that burning these items is unhealthy. That’s why it is illegal to burn them and some other materials. Burning in a barrel and burning at night are illegal. You can get the full list of dos and don’ts at health.mesacounty.us.
With that in mind, open burn season began in Mesa County on March 1. If you plan to rid your property of any legal debris like dry weeds, garden waste, small tree or brush trimmings, consider making your own compost pile or using the Mesa County Landfill Composting Facility instead.
If you feel you must burn, then consider your neighbors, especially if you live near a school, hospital or elderly care center. And always check with the Mesa County Burn Guide for instructions on when you can and can’t burn. If there is a no burn advisory there’s a reason.
All residential property owners must get a $25 burn permit at health.mesacounty.us, and agricultural users are asked to get a free permit to alert the fire department. City of Grand Junction rules are slightly different than county rules, and the Burn Guide is a good way to find out the difference. If you don’t have access to the Internet, call the county at 970-248-6900.
Finally, if you suspect someone is burning illegally, call 911.
To some, the smell of smoke may bring happy memories. To others, it means an asthma attack or a trip to the ER.
If we remember our neighbors’ needs as well as our own, maybe we can get through another open burn spring with less negative impact, especially on the lives of those with breathing illnesses.
KAREN SJOBERG
Citizens for Clean Air
Grand Junction
The world must stop Putin and free Ukraine
Watching and reading the news brings me to tears. The poor people in Ukraine are in a fight for their lives.
Not so long ago, as history goes, my family had to suffer the outrage of having their homeland, Poland, overrun by jack booted soldiers on a mission to conquer territory and foment a genocide in 1939. They were led by a madman, a National Socialist who convinced his people that the Poles and Jews were dangerous and they needed to be rid of them.
Today the people of Ukraine are suffering in a similar manner. A madman, Vladimir Putin, is hell bent on destruction of anything that reminds him of the west and his fear of NATO.
I ask you all, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, to contact your legislators to legislate in helping to stop Russia in their quest for expansion.
Ukraine was once in Russia’s sphere of influence, and with the fall of the Soviet Union they chose the path towards freedom and democracy. They have been successful in achieving these goals. We must stand united with the rest of the world in defeating this enemy, Putin.
We need to support any and all sanctions that can be leveled at Russia. Stop access to banking, stop buying their exports, seize their assets, make the oligarchs pay. Help the Russian people realize that they are being led by a tyrant that does not have their best interests in mind.
Stop Putin, Free Ukraine!
MICKEY KRAKOWSKI
Grand Junction
Keep your eyes open to what Canada has been doing
I’m watching wind blow snow off the peaks of Mount Sopris and wondering, does anyone in our blissful valley know what’s really happening to our Canadian neighbors? The only picture I see being painted of the truckers is that they’re disruptive right-wingers who must be stopped by the suspension of all “rule-of-law.” Canadians... really? What’s going on here?
Oh, now the extreme measures have been lifted and the truckers are gone, but it’s unsettling. And, what’s more, if you haven’t noticed, now even our most reliable, more liberal news sources seem to be in lock-step, all singing the same tunes. Co-opted might be the word. To find some truth behind why Trudeau and other world leaders suddenly seem so over-the-top authoritarian you’ll have to take a deep dive below the constant flow of the mainstream.
Lots of eye-popping, jaw-dropping, well-sourced sci-fi-spy intrigue lurking down there. Like, for instance, how Canada’s dear prime minister is linked to the World Economic Forum, which runs an elite training program for global leaders. Riveting stuff in the alternative sphere and discernment is certainly warranted, but please, open your eyes to what’s happening to our friends up north! Being informed about all sides of important current events, I believe, is the duty of all good citizens on planet earth.
JACKIE CHENOWETH
Carbondale