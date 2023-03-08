A questionnaire for Restore the Balance
As I read the article in the Sentinel on Feb. 16 about how the Restore the Balance group is going to rate candidates for City Council, I was appalled. Who do Tim Sarmo, Steve Mandell, and the rest of the RTB group think they are? Those running for City Council should not return the RTB questionnaire. In fact, I think Sarmo and Mandell — and the rest of the RTB — should fill out my questionnaire so that the public can decide whether they are qualified to make such judgments on the group that is running. Here is my questionnaire:
1. What is your definition of an extremist?
2. What makes you believe that you are not yourselves extremists?
3. Is it possible that an extremist (at least your version) could be an effective City Council member?
4. Is there money from the outside coming into your group? If so, from who?
5. What qualifies you to be making judgments on other people?
6. Please describe how your group is restoring the balance to what?
7. Finally, if you truly want to restore balance to anything, why don’t you start with the make-up of our current representatives and senators in the Colorado state house?
The current make-up of the Colorado state house with 65 total members, is 46 Democrats and 19 Republicans and the Colorado Senate with 35 members, is 23 Democrats and 12 Republicans. Plus, the governor and all the top elected officials are Democrats. With this type of set up before long we will be calling ourselves Coloradonia. What do you think our chances are going to be with the allocation of water over here on this side of the mountain with our rural and agricultural areas vs. the metropolis over on the Front Range?
According to Sarmo, “we have seen an undesirable incursion into non-partisan local government elections by candidates harboring undeclared extremist views. Their ulterior motive of injecting ‘culture war’ issues has no place in bringing practical reasoned governance to our municipalities and school districts.” What does one do if he doesn’t want critical race theory or any of the other liberal mindset taught to his children? In my mind it is this “practical, reasoned, governance” that has brought us to where we are. It sounds like if you agree with RTB way of thinking, then you are not an extremist.
MIKE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Cody Kennedy has a vision for the future of our city
We live in a community of dreamers and doers. We seek to be the change agents for a better future for all Grand Valley residents. We desire a community where everyone has an opportunity to safely thrive and provide for their loved ones and do so with our freedom and liberties intact. This is why I wholeheartedly have chosen to support Cody Kennedy for Grand Junction City Council.
To be a leader, one must have the ability to take charge, to think on one’s feet and to be decisive. Cody Kennedy displays these characteristics through his clearly defined objectives: to create affordable housing solutions for people feeling left out of the market, to instill public safety through realistic police staffing levels to keep our community safe, and through actively addressing mental health and homelessness through a more comprehensive and holistic approach to an actionable group plan with government and non-profit agencies.
As an example on the housing solutions, Cody has been knocking on my door to actively inquire about what creative building solutions exist to start solving the housing needs in the Grand Valley. Additionally, Cody has been very proactive in understanding what it takes to retain innovative companies and talented people in our community because he cares.
Cody Kennedy’s family is no different. His wife, Summer, was our son’s second grade teacher. Cody Kennedy’s entire family has been involved in serving others their entire lives. It’s their legacy in the Grand Valley.
I have seen firsthand Cody’s character, his heart, and love for this community. This man is a perfect example of someone who knows what he stands for and has given his entire working life to serve our community. Cody is in the mold of the type of leadership that is hard to find in today’s highly polarized political landscape because Cody is an unselfish leader, with vision for the people, who is highly capable to make important decisions to improve our community.
This is why I support Cody Kennedy for City Council.
JOHN FAY
Grand Junction
Why is there so much fear about GJHS medical clinic?
“Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” — (John 20:29)
Why do so many who have not seen the benefits of the Central High School clinic believe the one at Grand Junction High School will be evil personified? Are they afraid a child goes in with a scratch and comes out one of the “Children of the Corn”?
The people at Marillac know how to run a clinic, medically and legally — much better than most parents. There is no shame in admitting this. They have already proven an asset at Central, contrary to the fact-less quotes of reported doubters. Even Thomas believed once shown the wounds. How many “wounded” teenagers do we need to see to believe this simple offering is a positive mechanism once set in place? The support and help the Central Marillac clinic has, and still affords students and parents, is not “anecdotal” — quite the opposite according to the kids, the ones affected. Listen to those who have actually seen and believed.
From my perspective, this school board has already made up its mind on this subject, no matter what they state in the open. The old saying goes: “Believe half of what they say and all of what they do.” What do they do? Hint that something proposed is questionable, then fit the questions to their answers. Tell us they are for “transparency” then hide behind a wall of fear and prejudice.
I would rather take my chances of walking through those Pearly Gates being “woke,” understanding we don’t get through this life alone, than falling asleep in fear and prejudice in this life and waking up at the end looking in from the outside.
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
What state law allows a child to access at a medical clinic
Parent’s, here is what your minor child could receive without any authorization from you at a school clinic. This is taken from a state info page — leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/r22-755_update_minors_medical_records_issue_brief_0.pdf.
■ Minors receiving pregnancy-related care, contraceptive care, and abortion procedures.
■ Minors who are victims of a sexual offense.
■ Minors receiving care for sexually transmitted infections.
■ Minors receiving care for substance use disorder treatment and mental health services.
The memorandum of understanding between D51 and Marillac states no heath-related services can be secured without parental consent. Not true, because the district must follow the state law. Parents be damned.
DAVID DASHNER
Grand Junction