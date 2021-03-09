Thanks to governor for ‘MeatOut’ proclamation
MeatOut was launched 37 years ago by Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM) and has since grown into the world’s largest annual grassroots educational campaign to remove meat from our plates. On March 20, first day of spring, we encourage people to turn over a new leaf and explore a plant-based diet.
As executive director of FARM, I am grateful to Gov. Jared Polis for proclaiming March 20 “MeatOut Day” across Colorado. His decision will clearly benefit the health and well-being of his constituents.
As someone who used to live in Golden and whose own father was appointed to the Colorado House of Representatives, 56th District, I know the Mile High State and I understand the concerns of Colorado livestock growers.
However, America’s food system is changing, and I encourage Colorado food producers to adapt gradually to the inevitable shift from a meat-based to a plant-based diet, with continued assistance from state and federal government.
ERIC LINDSTROM
Executive director,
Farm Animal Rights Movement
Bethesda, Maryland
We don’t need proclamations to decide how to live our lives
Gubernatorial proclamations carry weight — at least more weight than what I carry in this discussion.
Yes, a duty of governor is to proclaim a constitutional change in Colorado, but a “meatless” March 20 doesn’t rise to that level.
The governor’s proclamation does have powerful repercussions. A serious effect could be a decline in the meat industry. Why stop with meat? Lets have a “peachless” 25th. A dear friend is somewhat allergic to them. Or some just don’t like them. The governor’s proclamation of a peachless 25th would have a negative effect on the peach industry.
How about a “recreational marijuanaless” 15th? I don’t use the stuff but have fought vigorously for it to be legalized. That would be a negative effect on a new industry. Only kings, potentates, those drunk on power, and other rascals would use their perceived power to go after private industries. The good citizens of Colorado can decide when to eat meat, consume peaches, and to use recreational marijuana.
Let the citizens of Colorado live their own lives without your unneeded proclamations.
LINN ARMSTRONG
Palisade
Congress must address orphan well problem
Suppose you were a homeowner who wanted to install a new pool in your backyard. Suppose further that you came to an agreement with a contractor who promised to install the pool, and clean up all of the soil and debris after they were finished with their work. Then suppose that, in the middle of their work, the contractor declared bankruptcy, stopped all operations, and left mounds of dirt and equipment on your property — and you get stuck paying to have it removed.
Unfortunately, this is effectively happening to taxpayers every day under current bonding rules concerning oil and gas development. As Dr. Richard Alward explained in his Jan. 31 op-ed, the bonds held by both the state and federal government are woefully inadequate to cover the cost of plugging wells and reclaiming the land on which they were drilled.
Despite the average well in Colorado costing north of $82,000 to plug and remediate, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) requires a bond of just $10,000 to $20,000 per inactive well — a practice that has left the COGCC with approximately one-fourteenth of the funds needed to properly plug and reclaim these sites. Federally, the situation is even grimmer; for as low as $150,000, operators can bond an unlimited number of wells nationwide.
As volatile market conditions threaten a wave of operator bankruptcies in Colorado and throughout the United States, it is imperative that state and federal regulators move quickly to ensure that the burden of cleaning up these sites is placed squarely on those responsible for drilling, and that taxpayers aren’t left holding the bag. Congress must exercise the same wisdom the Biden administration exhibited in pausing leasing on federal lands, and discontinue subsidizing operators with the health and tax dollars of the American people.
JULIE WILLIAMS
Clifton