Our natural gas and oil are a strategic advantage
The Democrat’s energy policies ended our energy independence that we had worked for 50 years to achieve. That fueled the worldwide increase in natural gas and oil prices. That is funding Russian aggression. In just one year,, Democrats have managed to bring back inflation and the cold war.
In his first day in office President Biden proudly signed executive orders that slowed our production. If President Biden turned our energy industry loose, they would rapidly restore our energy independence. It would take a little longer for us to be able to supply Europe with liquefied natural gas. This is a wake-up call for President Biden. Our natural gas and oil gives us strategic and economic leverage.
Maybe President Putin thought the U.S. was weak because our leadership was focused on woke training and did such a bad job of withdrawing from Afghanistan. That is a serious miscalculation. President Trump rebuilt our military and it is prepared. Russia can’t match the conventional military power of NATO and the U.S. However, as Putin has pointed out, he has nuclear weapons and will use them.
President Putin has little domestic support for his invasion of Ukraine. His citizens don’t want his war. Except for China, the whole world condemns him. Russia will need new leadership to be trusted again. President Putin knows this. That’s not good, desperate people do desperate things. For the Ukrainian people their suffering may be just beginning. Let’s pray Putin pulls back.
We need pipelines to get our natural gas to ports. We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot with the “Green New Deal.” Producing more gas and oil does not require spending trillions in tax dollars. It generates tax revenue, jobs and lowers inflation. It won’t cost American lives. It’s a no-brainer.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Additional ways we can help the Ukrainians
The Daily Sentinel editorial of March 1 was exactly right on how we can help Ukraine. It is very painful to see the death of innocent men, women and children. Ukraine is quickly becoming Putin’s slaughterhouse. Russians have fine-tuned their brutal killing techniques in Syria and elsewhere. All of Russia’s war chest, the oligarch’s bank accounts, yachts, mansions around the world need to be seized and put into a Ukraine restitution fund along with future petroleum earnings.
To the list of charities and fundraising sites provided in the editorial, I would add Samaritan’s Purse, which has been very active on the ground in providing aid to the refugees. In my experience, the Ukrainians would also appreciate prayers for them.
Locally, we need contact our representatives in congress to press for shutting off purchases of all Russian oil. In the short term, we need to also advocate for more oil and natural gas production here at home. Green energies should also be supported wholeheartedly, starting with the new generation of nuclear reactors. And lastly, since a no-fly zone is off the table, the U.S. needs to deploy Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine immediately.
ROGER STONE
Grand Junction
The last 30 years have been Cold War 2.0. What now?
America is awakening from a dream. The dream was that once the Cold War was over and the West won, its ideology and technologies would flow globally. Congress and Clinton were indifferent and Yeltsin was a fool. Russia went from Marxists to Mafiosos, getting only the West’s patronization and encouraging the U.S. lucrative military/industrial complex to supply and sustain NATO. It doesn’t pay to make NATO obsolete and disband.
What does Russia have to lose by coalescing with the more favorable Chinese and taking back the annoying part of what was the USSR? Russia’s goal: Repatriation of Ukrainian Russia, thus allowing better access to sea ports and to buffer against the West’s military/industrial complex, not to mention compromising Biden’s income.
These 30 years could be called The Cold War 2.0. Today the terms are open-ended ... we don’t need WWIII. The ideal is to de-NATO, de-nuke and make the world work, otherwise this global warming thing will be collateral.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction