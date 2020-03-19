Yes to virus relief, but let’s be sensible
After my last effort at expressing my opinion on this page (and falsely accusing two City Council members of playing favorites with the local real estate establishment) I swore that I was not going to indulge my opinions so publicly again. But in an effort to soothe my frustrations, here I go again.
I am having a clearer understanding of how easy it is to be the smartest person in the room, especially if you have the power to fire all the people smarter than you and just surround yourself with a bunch of suck-ups that preface their every comment with a 30- to 60-second dissertation about what an insightful and forward-thinking leader they have.
This country along with much of the rest of the world is in a very difficult state of affairs and I am all for using our resources to help our businesses, corporations, and those that are out of work and suffering as a result of this pandemic. I agree that airlines are in need of help but let’s try to use some judgment. Providing $50 billion to prop up the airlines may be needed, but the provision requiring them to continue flying is nothing more than asinine. Based on all that I hear, we are trying to contain a contagious virus, not expedite its spread across the country. People that have any common wisdom will not be getting on a commercial flight any time soon no matter how much we pay the airlines. We will be paying airlines to fly nearly empty planes all over the country, even further encouraging spread of the infection.
The more that I watch what is coming from Washington D.C. the more I am convinced our leaders are drinking their wine from lead chalices. The stakes are high and if this situation were not so dire it would be comical. If Jerome Powell, Steven Mnuchin and the rest of the cast of financial geniuses in D.C. are going to lead us out of this catastrophe, they had better start making sound financial decisions based on financial conditions and sound projections, not on what they think will protect their jobs and keep them in the good graces of their boss, who filed for business bankruptcy multiple times. He may not be the best source for financial direction. The income tax cut was much appreciated, but transferring those cuts to a consumption tax in the form of tariffs is not the best way to get the economy jump-started.
CARL ZIMMERMAN
Grand Junction
Now is the time for drastic action, not half-measures
For what it’s worth, Grand Junction needs to take the coronavirus issue seriously, not half-measures like closing restaurants. Our leaders need to view this as a possibly terrible pandemic and take what in quiet times would be called “drastic action.”
I propose two positive actions to control the spread of the virus and safeguard the lives of our residents.
1. We need teams of people, trained in universal precautions, delivering all goods to people’s doors. This is how you stop the spread of a virus. The absolute worst response would be to sequester large groups of people in small areas and grace it with the name “quarantine.” This would only make it easier to dispose of the bodies when this is all done.
2. We need to safeguard all of our infrastructure systems, foremost our sewers. Please follow this link. https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/03/18/coronavirus-disinfecting-wipes-being-flushed-down-toilets-causing-major-pipe-problems/
Specifically, we immediately need to ascertain who is stockpiling toilet paper, take it from them, and distribute it equally, and we need to take away the flushable wipes from our citizens to save our sewer systems from any more “flushable” wipes adding the last bit of material needed to overwhelm our sewer systems. If our sewer system fails, when will the replacement parts get delivered? After the epidemic is over in 18 months will be too late for containing sequela that could involve even nastier bugs, like typhoid running through our population.
I know many will not be in favor of such a powerful response to this pandemic. Some would even fault language referring to this as a pandemic, but this is not a time of quiet academic reflection. This is a time to clearly evaluate the threat and act decisively in time to actually save people, not a month from now when everyone is completely freaked out.
RON ENGLER
Grand Junction
Teens roaming streets is latest sign of social disintegration
Schools were shut down because of COVID-19! Now groups of “uneducated” teenagers, with nothing better to do it seems, are wandering the streets and going into various businesses for seemingly no purpose other than to “hang out.”
Have their parents lost control of them? Now some businesses are starting to close their doors to people under the age of 18 unless with an adult guardian. Is this another sign of the times that our society is in a state of disintegration?
LARRY M. HEAD
Hotchkiss