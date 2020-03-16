Stop downplaying the threat of coronavirus
Back in February, FauxNews propagandist Sean Hannity was downplaying the threat to posed by the coronavirus – inaptly comparing it to the flu (even though COVID-19 is at least 10 times more fatal than seasonal flu) and observing that “In 2017, 61,000 people in this country died from ... the “common flu” and “around 100 people die every single day from car wrecks.” (WaPo, “How about a hiatus for Sean Hannity?”, Mar. 14)
On March 13, the Sentinel’s editorial (“Amid fear, we need more ‘Factfulness’”) used the same analogies to also downplay the coronavirus by inaptly comparing it to the 10 times less lethal seasonal flu and noting that “as many as 6,000 deaths from the flu and 3,200 deaths from traffic accidents in the U.S. in the last month alone” — thereby suggesting that its editorial opinion was parroting Hannity. How about a hiatus from that, too?
Meanwhile, “in its early stages, the epidemic doubled in size every 7.4 days” — which yielded an estimated transmission rate of 2.2 from each of those infected to others (New England Journal of Medicine, “Early Transmission Dynamics in Wuhan, China, of Novel Coronavirus–Infected Pneumonia,” Jan. 29).
However, the outbreaks in both Europe and the U.S. are now doubling every three days — or more than twice as fast (WaPo, “Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to ‘flatten the curve,’” Mar. 14) thus suggesting that an even more virulent mutated strain of the original coronavirus may be circulating.
Moreover, the worldwide recovery rate has fallen below 50 percent and the worldwide death rate has risen to almost 4% as China, Iran, Italy, France, and England report more cases and deaths. Fortunately, the overall U.S. death rate is only 2%, and will likely fall further as testing expands — until the public health system is overwhelmed.
What public health experts are warning and the tragedy in Italy already amply illustrates is that — once hospitals reach the “transition point” at which they can no longer render effective care to newly infected/arriving patients — the death rate will skyrocket and “triage” tents will become “death panels.” That is already happening in Europe (Univ. of Minnesota, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, “ECDC: COVID-19 not containable, set to overwhelm hospitals,” Mar. 12) and may soon be happening in the U.S. (WaPo, “Hospitals are overwhelmed because of the coronavirus,” Mar. 15)
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Would Medicare for All accelerate hospital closures?
Reading about the shutdown of the labor and delivery department at Moffat County’s Memorial Regional Health, leaving the closest obstetrics department 25 miles away in Steamboat Springs, is a very serious situation for mothers approaching delivery time.
According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control, the 2018 maternal mortality rate was 17.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births — meaning 658 women died in 2018. The figure includes deaths during pregnancy, at birth, or within 42 days of birth. Half of those deaths could be preventable.
According to the article Monday in The Daily Sentinel, the main cause of the closure of the delivery department at Memorial Regional Health was lack of funds. Rural hospitals are closing their obstetrics departments at an alarming rate.
Rural hospitals rely on payments from Medicare, aka our government, and it takes years to reimburse hospitals for service provided to its patients.
Now to my point. If it takes years for Medicare to reimburse our hospitals now, just imagine how long it would take if we had Medicare for all! Affecting all hospitals not just rural hospitals. We may get free medical care, but how long do you think hospitals, clinics, doctors could stay in business if they can’t get reimbursed for their services? We need a better plan.
Think about this when November rolls around.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
Walcher needs to give anti-wolf rhetoric a rest
It looks like the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel has decided to side with the factions opposing wolf reintroduction in Colorado, and to give Greg Walcher a forum to spill his irrational wolf-hating rhetoric.
For the second week in a row, on March 12, Mr. Walcher penned a biased anti-wolf opinion piece for the Sentinel. According to him, wolves carry every single disease, bacteria and virus known and unknown to mankind. Wolves also seem to be responsible for each and every single disaster having ever faced the human species: the Black Plague, the Spanish Inquisition, the Civil War, both World Wars and 9/11. I am joking, but in seriousness such hatred of an animal species is childish and pathetic. And by the way, contrary to Mr. Walcher’s claim, no national environmental organization is paying me to respond to his opinion piece. This claim is a common falsehood often used to discredit the voice of people who care about preserving the planet and all of its wildlife.
There is an estimated population of 6,000 wolves in the lower 48; 7,000 to 10,000 in Alaska, and 60,000 in Canada. Have we seen any evidence of deadly epidemics brought by wolves in North America? No. However per Mr Walcher if wolves are reintroduced to Colorado their mere presence will destroy the entire human population of the state in the blink of an eye.
Mr. Walcher also claims that the wolf species that would be reintroduced to Colorado is “non native.” This is a myth that has been perpetuated by wolf haters ever since the Yellowstone reintroduction in 1995. Nonetheless, scientists currently recognize three main wolf species in North America: the grey wolf, the red wolf, and the Mexican grey wolf (itself a subspecies of the grey wolf). The wolf species that would be reintroduced to Colorado is canis lupus. Canis lupus is Colorado native.
Indeed as Mr. Walcher says wolves cannot wash their paws or use paw sanitizers or wear muzzle masks. Wolves also will never attempt to shake hands with humans, let alone come in close enough contact with Colorado residents to transmit any disease.
Again, this attempt to use a worldwide crisis like the coronavirus pandemic to spread fear and bias about a much too vilified animal species is just shameful and opportunistic, and must be condemned throughout the political and journalistic spectrum.
CATHERINE FRIZAT
Burbank, California
City leaders need to reconsider how Redlands develops
Grand Junction city leaders will not be happy until South Camp Road in the Redlands looks like Patterson Road between 29 and 31 Roads.
We can aptly rename it South Patterson. Meanwhile, the Redlands lacks the infrastructure to support the massive growth planned for the area. The “Tour of Moon” route lacks functional bicycle lanes. How many tourists on bicycles need to be killed in traffic before the city acts? How many more subdivisions will they authorize? How many new multi-level, multi-family units will be developed to obscure the natural beauty of the area?
It’s as if the city’s goal is to make more desirable neighborhoods less desirable. Perhaps we should rename the Tour of the Moon to the Tour of the Vinyl Fence. Cyclists may be less willing to die for the privilege of participating in the latter.
JAMES GUTHRO
Grand Junction
Tipton does not support amnesty; he supports farmers
Detractors constantly harp that Rep. Scott Tipton is for amnesty since he voted for the Workforce Modernization Act. Please, people, read the bill. The agricultural community overwhelmingly relies on a predictable flow of legal, seasonal workers using the H-2A visa program. Protections are included to ensure American workers have the first option for job. Guest workers are utilized when there is no other option.
The “$1 billion free taxpayer money” is actually a loan offered only to those agricultural enterprises housing legal, seasonal guest workers. The loan must be repaid.
These seasonal workers are essential for pruning, planting, harvesting, packing. Sheep ranchers need workers for lambing, taking the sheep to the high country and staying until fall.
Over 300 agricultural organizations supported this legislation to provide year-round access for their needs. As commercial entities take ever more workers, agriculture is left in the lurch. There is NO amnesty in the bill. Guest workers cannot even apply for a Green Card for 18 years.
You can listen to lobby groups in Washington D.C. screaming amnesty, or, like Rep. Scott Tipton, you can read the bill and listen to the people in the 3rd Congressional District who desperately need a flow of workers to put food on our tables.
I vote for Rep. Scott Tipton to listen to interests of the 3rd Congressional District.
Sincerely,
LOIS DUNN
Grand Junction