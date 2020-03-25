Church leaders should tell congregants to stay home for Easter services
Amid the turbulence and uncertainty of this strange time, faith and fellowship are powerful tools. Many people look forward to the opportunity to worship with their fellow congregants and work toward a common mission for good.
Pastors, preachers, rabbis, ministers and imams are influential leaders. Our faith-based communities are on the front line for many laudable charitable efforts.
In short, you are incredible powers for good. Now, more than ever, we need your leadership. On Tuesday, President Trump said that he would like to see “packed churches all over our country” for Easter Sunday on April 12. Easter is less than three weeks away and COVID-19 infection rates are not dissipating. Rather, rates continue to grow exponentially. Until a vaccine is viable, which experts say may take up to 18 months, the best defense we as a human race have is social distancing and routine hygienic measures.
Even though our president states that he will be encouraged to see packed churches nationwide, I beseech you to refrain from in-person Easter services. A report recently released from the Imperial College of London’s COVID-19 Response Team concluded that deaths from this virus can be slashed by 50 percent if communities isolate those who test positive and ban public gatherings.
The Bible urges us to “in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2). In choosing to refrain from Easter services and activities, you will be humbly considering the needs and interests of others.
Please use your leadership, commitment to service, and belief in supporting the greater good to protect our vulnerable populations by staying home and celebrating Easter in alternative ways.
BECKY WINEGARD
Grand Junction
The push to help restaurants is setting sustainability back
I hate to see all my friends talking about getting takeout. You know it will be delivered in a styrofoam box in a plastic bag.
We may be lowering our carbon footprint by not driving or flying, but we are increasing our plastic waste. In this time of takeout, we might consider a campaign for sustainable takeout containers. Bring your own containers (probably against health regulations) and your own bag to carry it. You can ask restaurants not to include plastic ware and straws, eliminating some waste. Better yet, we could use this time to educate. Print off information about the evils of styrofoam and give others some resources on where to purchase environmentally sound containers.
The restaurants might not be in the position to change now, but we will be providing information that they might not otherwise have considered. If only one restaurant changes, it will be worth it. Be sustainable, Colorado, and here’s hoping this is over soon.
Thanks,
MARY HUGHES
Grand Junction
Do we really expect seniors to risk death for capitalism?
I say if the lieutenant governor of Texas and Trump believe that the elderly should sacrifice themselves for the good of capitalism, then perhaps they need to lead by example.
KEN RICHARDS
Austin, Colorado
Media again being unfair to the president during crisis
President Trump says speed up use of experimental drugs and he is reckless; Cuomo says the same thing and he is “presidential” and reminds us of what a leader looks like, according to your Washington Post Writers Group propaganda from Kathleen Parker. Same as all of the liberal media calling it the Wuhan Virus until they decided to try to push the lie that Trump is a racist again. Simply pathetic.
GARY ENGLAND
Grand Junction
Democratic political games slowed essential legislation
Don’t blame all in Congress for the delay in the signing of the coronavirus relief bill. It could have been signed Sunday except for the pork barrel items that Pelosi and Schumer added that had nothing to do with the relief package.
Thanks to them, the bill was held up due to their hate for President Trump, which displays their disregard for the people of the great nation.
Here is a list of some of the items they tried to jam through on a bill that needed passage for the good of the nation: post office bail-out, new emissions mandate for airlines, require greenhouse gas stats for individual flights, student loan forgiveness, report corporate pay stats by race, new corporate board diversity rules, early voting requirements in all states, same-day voter registration, new subsidies for retirement plans for community newspaper workers, major expansion of collective bargaining rights for federal workers, “risk-limiting audits” of election results, expansion of minority banks and minority credit unions, 2020 census reforms relating to citizenship status of students, requiring availability of internet for voter registration, expansion of wind and solar tax credits, increased funding for Planned Parenthood.
Since I’m not a Republican, I can only turn to you Democrats and say, “how proud you must be of your leaders” — those who are ignoring the needs of the people to push their personal agenda.
ROBERT BROWN
Clifton
Colorado needs ‘New Deal’ legislation for virus impacts
Colorado has done good a job at handling these trying times. When the Legislature returns to the Capitol, I am calling on them to implement my New Deal For Colorado to help relieve the burden on those who have been laid off or are struggling to make ends meet.
The New Deal for Colorado will include following:
1. Adjust unemployment to ensure that gig workers, independent contractors, seasonal, intermittent or part-time workers can receive unemployment.
2. Temporarily extend and expand unemployment. Extend the time frame for unemployment payment and raise the weekly amount.
3. Mandate that counties must implement an optional property tax abatement program for the rest of the year, which will allow people and business that have suffered negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to not pay property taxes. Because this will be an optional program, those business and people who can continue to pay their property taxes may, in fact, do so. You might say, “but Colin, who would voluntarily pay property taxes if they don’t have to?” I think we will be pleasantly surprised at how many people will pay.
4. A letter signed by all members of the Legislature and the Colorado Supreme Court that the county courts should stay all eviction matters until after the COVID-19 social protections have been removed.
This is just a start, but these need to be implemented now to help unburden the people of Colorado.
We need to put people back to work quickly to prime our economy and to make sure our people can thrive.
Under my New Deal for Colorado, CDOT will begin in earnest to find, create, and plan new infrastructure projects in each of their regions. I am thinking fixing our roads, widening the I-70 corridor down Floyd Hill, replacing dangerously old bridges, building hydropower plants of varying size throughout the state. The Legislature will find the money necessary to implement these new projects, and begin to contract with construction companies throughout the state to do these projects. Once the COVID-19 social protections have been removed, Colorado can immediately get to work.
I believe that this plan will begin to help those impacted by COVID-19, create new jobs, and strengthen Colorado infrastructure and economy.
COLIN WILHELM
Glenwood Springs