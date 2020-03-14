Now is the time for us to take care of each other
Dear Mesa County,
I think we’ve always known this — but have recently forgotten — no matter how we voted in the last two presidential elections, we’re still all red-blooded Americans. And that red blood is susceptible to carrying illness to our patriotic bodies and currently there’s a nasty virus that clearly does not care who you voted for in the last two elections. The words Obama and Trump do not impress or anger and terrify this virus.
And suddenly those words are not as monstrous as the word coronavirus.
We’re not really conservatives or liberals today. We’re humans…and our health…and especially the health of our elderly and medically fragile are at risk. And though most of us will survive this virus, a majority of citizens in the valley will not fare well financially because they live paycheck to paycheck…and there will be fewer paychecks and more need.
So…this is the real test of the strength of a community…and its citizens.
Will we hoard or give? Generosity is a powerful medicine.
Let’s start talking about ways we can help those who will suffer most.
It would be good to inventory what you have and what you need. Many of us have extra. Many of us have little. It is a good time to generous — like Christmas-time-generous when we shove bills into the red buckets next to bell-ringing Santas. Like when we fill the barrels for Toys-For-Tot and Food Banks.
It’s a good time to figure out what you have — and what you might need right now. Let’s keep Grand Junction informed about how to help. How to give. How to get what you may need.
A good start? How about contacting the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction (https://foodbankgj.org/ ) and see what they need most? How about reaching out to your neighbors and family, even if you have been in a squabble over un-scooped dog poop or a sign on their lawn for the presidential candidate you won’t be voting for? See who may need checking in on for supplies and that sort of thing.
Let’s do this well, Grand Junction.
ELIZABETH CLARK
Grand Junction
The Great American Outdoors Act a boon for Colorado
I want to thank our Colorado Sens. Michael Bennett and Cory Gardner for being champions for the Land Water and Conservation Fund. Senator Bennett has been a leader for LWCF since becoming a Senator in 2009 and Senator Gardner helped push it across the finish line.
Bipartisan support is still possible in Washington D.C. The recent Sentinel editorial highlights the Great American Outdoors Act, which seeks to fully fund the Land Water an Conservation Fund as well create a separate fund for maintenance backlog at our National Parks and other public lands.
Colorado has received north of $281 million for projects since the inception of the fund. The LWCF has helped fund the creation of local city parks, local pools, trails and many other outdoor recreation opportunities that benefit our communities across the grand valley and throughout the state.
It can’t be overstated the positive impact this bill will have on Colorado and the outdoor recreation economy that already brings in over $62 billion annually to our state. While the bill’s introduction is a positive sign, I hope our elected officials in Washington will seize the moment and pass this legislation. Let’s get it done and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
CHAUNCEY BARNETT
Grand Junction
It’s not too soon to consider commandeering buildings
In our retirement community of Grand Junction, two brand new memory units echo inside and one long-term care gone out of business stands empty with nary a light on. These might be requisitioned by the city for use as flu dorms till the crisis is over. There are many other such buildings in Grand Junction and, using them in this crisis — because it is a state of emergency — would take the pressure off the hospitals and leave them open to handle the car wrecks, overdoses and cancer. It is time to temporarily requisition private property for the public good. Are there some lawyers loitering who could help deal with the questions that must necessarily arise — and, fast? They’ll know who must be approached and how.
MALLY STRONG
Palisade
Why worry about toilet paper shortage with Sentinel around?
I see in Thursday’s Sentinel that local market shelves have been stripped of toilet paper in response to the respiratory virus known as COVID-19. Funny, there doesn’t seem to have been a run on Kleenex.
Not to worry, though! A couple of weeks ago I scored a 36-pack at Sam’s Club. This is pristine product, still in the shrink wrap. As a public service to a desperate community, I am prepared to auction off my stash, at a starting bid of $100 per roll. Don’t hesitate! We’re talking top-of-the-line Charmin here, and it’ll go fast.
Don’t worry about me. I’ve already started using the previous day’s Sentinel for my own personal needs. Each week’s Sunday edition should get me through Monday and Tuesday.
BOB WHITEHORN
Grand Junction