Renaming illegal aliens is a political maneuver
It is truly unbelievable that any responsible lawmaker would spend time considering legislation to end the practice of describing illegal aliens as illegal aliens. The clear goal here is to work toward the end that “we are all just people, so why do we need terms — or immigration laws at all?”
“Illegal” has a meaning in the English language as does “alien” in American immigration law. The argument that use of the legal and accurate term to describe illegal aliens somehow “dehumanizes them” and we should stop using it is not the end of the discussion, it is the beginning.
Here in Georgia, where we are home to more illegal aliens than green card holders, we see the same politically motivated attempt to change the language to alter the perception of immigration enforcement.
Remembering that official open borders is the end game, it can only be a matter of time before the corporate-funded anti-borders mob presses for another term: “victims of borders.”
Why not just do it now to save the goofy debates in your capitol and on your opinion pages?
D.A. KING
Marietta, Georgia
Walcher is crying wolf on threat posed by coronavirus
It makes sense that Greg Walcher would try to take advantage of our collective fear of the COVID-19 pandemic to press his agenda against the ballot initiative to reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado.
Exit polls in California and Texas revealed that coronavirus factored into as much as 85% of people’s primary votes. His fearmongering screed was as abhorrent as it was factually unsound. Most mammals carry some kind of coronavirus that has adapted specially to them. Rarely, a coronavirus will “jump” from animal to human. COVID-19 is caused by one such strain (SARS-CoV-2). Work is underway to determine the transmission species of COVID-19. We do know it is a betacoronavirus, most likely from a bat. It is most certainly not the alphacoronavirus group documented in Yellowstone, a fact omitted from the author’s polemic.
Mr. Walcher’s assertion that reintroducing wolves would be similar to the Spanish infecting Native Americans is rubbish. He argues that gray wolves (Canis lupus) are not native to Colorado, and the native timber wolf is extinct. “Timber wolf” is a colloquial name often used to describe the eastern wolf (Canis lycaon or C. l. lycaon). Though there is no consensus on whether these populations warrant species status, these wolves live only around the Great Lakes and the northeast, never Colorado. Mr. Walcher may have intended reference to southern Rocky Mountain wolf (C. l. youngi), described in 1936 by E.A. Goldman as a putative subspecies of C. lupus. During his life, Goldman described possibly more mammals than any other contemporary, sometimes splitting minute variation into separate classifications. His morphological descriptions lacked analytical rigor or the benefit of genetics and are contradicted by recent wolf studies employing such advances. Genomic data has confirmed that there is a great deal of admixture among western wolves, up to Southeastern Alaska. Rather than branching like the limbs of a tree, gray wolves have evolved like the bradding of a stream. This is not surprising given that a lone wolf can range hundreds of miles in search of a new pack.
A strong majority of Coloradans, as well as leading wolf and conservation biologists, support reintroducing wolves to Colorado. Short-term self-interest catalyzed what scientist wager will become a global COVID-19 pandemic. It is dubious that the campaign against the reintroduction of wolves is not similarly motivated. For instance, counter to Mr. Walcher’s thesis, a recent USDA review, “The Role of Scavenging in Disease,” advocated the reintroduction of large carnivores to counteract disease emergence and to mitigate chronic wasting disease. Prime habitat remains, following wolf reintroduction, restoration of ecosystem health is profound, and not to do so soon will be a legacy that Colorado never howls wolf again. Rather than fearmongering, peddling in falsities and half-truths, those opposed to wolf reintroduction should argue why this is acceptable or ignorant. Voters deserve better.
J. H. LOWENSTEIN
Professor, evolutionary biologist,
Deptartment of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology,
University of Colorado-Boulder