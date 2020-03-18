We can beat virus without a giveaway
Wow! One trillion dollars! $1,000,000,000,000. Where does this money come from? This will be a major increase in our current national debt. We probably already used up our grandchildren’s credit and must now be dipping into our great-grandchildren’s and beyond.
This is a solution by politicians worrying about their survival and is a way to buy the forthcoming national election rather than a solution to solve a health or economic crisis. The organizations with the know-how to defeat this COVID-19 virus include the Centers for Disease Control, state and local governments as well as large and small businesses and individuals, and they have mounted an early and aggressive defense in spite of the original nonchalance of our leader and his now-panic involvement.
Given the funding previously denied health organizations for their work it would behoove the government to put the money back into the health organizations instead of trying to placate individuals and businesses for a political outcome. This pandemic will run its course and will be defeated in spite of the current hardship and inconvenience. We will survive both healthwise and economically.
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
You can’t fight City Hall — or apparently, the PUC
In the March 14 edition of the Sentinel, writer Charles Ashby reported on a plan to increase the 911 surcharge on all Coloradans. For me it was a head slapping, “I told them so” moment. You see, in 2017 CenturyLink first applied for a new tariff under the guise of it being “Next Generation 911.” I read the tariff application end to end and there was nothing truly next-generation about it.
I brought my concerns and a list of questions to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, which they never responded to directly. At the time, I questioned the lack of a competitive bid process as other states typically undertake for these efforts and received no response.
The no-bid process of issuing the tariff would increase CenturyLink’s public safety revenues by roughly 92% according to the Colorado 911 Task Force and in my estimation provides no demonstrable improvement or next-generation capabilities. In reality, with this new tariff, Colorado is being forced to migrate to the exact same 911 service provider network that has resulted in dozens of outages including the 36-hour outage over the Christmas holidays in 2018 and has been the subject of millions of dollars in fines by the FCC.
In early 2019, as the tariff got closer to ratification, I contacted the PUC again and wrote The Daily Sentinel about this, cautioning against it as the residents and agencies had no choice in this matter and, more importantly, no vote. I received no response from the paper or the PUC.
In February 2019, I then wrote Mesa County Commissioners McInnis, Justman, and Pugliese about the new tariff and 92% increase, as well as the Grand Junction city manager. I received a response only from McInnis, recommending I contact Sen. Ray Scott and Rep. Janice Rich, which I did. Rep. Rich responded and said she would contact the Legislative Council.
In March 2019, I received a response from the Legislative Council with a note from the PUC that might as well have been written by the service providers who stand to benefit from the new tariff resulting in millions of dollars in increases costs.
Yes, quite the head slapping moment. I warned them. And now everyone in Colorado will pay.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
War on opioids is harming those who suffer chronic pain
We are the Don’t Punish Pain (DPP) group of the Western Slope. DPP is a national group with a fast-growing membership throughout the United States of America. This is a truly grassroots organization aimed at protecting the rights and treatment of people suffering from chronic pain.
Unfortunately, in observance of the current health crisis we will be canceling the rally planned for this Friday at 1 p.m. in front of the Federal Building in Grand Junction. We’re very sorry but will plan another rally when this threat is over.
Chronic pain is a common malady that affects millions of Americans. With our aging population, chronic pain is affecting more and more people throughout all walks of life and is a growing issue that must be humanely and legislatively addressed.
Under the current effort to control this country’s “opiate crisis,” many sufferers of chronic pain are being neglected, exploited, and forgotten. This is where DPP is stepping in and coordinating efforts to ensure that legitimate patients are being treated fairly and with compassion.
There are so many disturbing stories about how the perceived opiate crisis has negatively affected qualifying pain patients. With government and physicians’ efforts to remove patients off of opiates, many have seen their lives turned upside down. There have been many adverse results from this war-like effort that has left many people committing suicide or turning to dangerous street drugs, all in an effort to deal with their now untreated pain. Even heart attacks have been reported as a consequence of being abruptly removed from opioids. The ruthless approach of abrupt reduction or complete elimination of opioids in bona fide pain patients is hurting thousands of Americans and is medically counterintuitive. This practice must stop.
While DPP is a proponent of opiate use, we are also fully aware of the problems that opiates can cause. In an effort to protect chronic pain patients, we also hope to educate where we can. We fully recognize the dangers of opiates, but we also recognize their role and importance in controlling pain.
We encourage you to check out DPP’s national website at www.dontpunishpainrally.com and under Share Your Pain Story read the heartbreaking stories of victims of the “War On Opiates.” Or join us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/DontPunishPainRally.
Our hope is that you identify with this problem and join us in our efforts, because you never know when it might be you or a loved one that will suffer from unrelenting pain.
JEFF COOK
Fruita