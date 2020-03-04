We now witness a local witch hunt that mirrors the politically motivated investigations, harassment and attacks on President Trump before and during his entire term in office.
Tina Peters has been attacked by The Daily Sentinel, Jim Spehar and countless others over a mistake that was made by a member of her staff. The Sentinel (which displayed a less-than-complimentary photo of Ms. Peters in their March 1 edition) and Mr. Spehar are notoriously biased toward all things Democratic, politically, while Ms. Peters is a Republican.
The flood of letters and op-ed writings have been anti-Peters. Their theme has been: she should resign; start a recall process; etc. The secretary of state, a Democrat, has come down on Ms. Peters like a ton of bricks. With the exception of The Sentinel and Mr. Spehar, I wonder how many of the aggressively negative letter-writers have actually met and talked to Tina Peters. I did meet with her on Feb. 28, and was very impressed with her openness, and commitment to performing her job in a way that will serve the people of Mesa County in the most transparent (she immediately went public when the uncollected ballots were discovered) and effective way possible. One of her detractors cited President Harry Truman’s “The buck stops here” motto. Well, Truman committed a number of errors during his term in office, yet he was not impeached or forced from office. Let us move on to other issues and let Tina Peters do her job.
HOWARD B. WALITT
Grand Junction
Tina Peters’ implication about older volunteers irks retiree
Again, Tina Peters refuses to accept responsibility for her uncounted votes mess. Initially, she passed the buck to a former employee for not retrieving the ballots, then it came to light that the mandatory collection procedure called for ballots to be picked up by teams of election workers. Wow. She didn’t even know election law well enough to blame the right underlings!
Now, she tells us, the oversight was “just human error” and despite repeated training, these things happen. After all, “some of these people” are retirees and volunteers from their party caucuses.
As a retiree, I resent Peters’ implication that older volunteers are incapable of meeting her high professional standards. The use of volunteer election judges is a statewide practice, yet other counties seem to find all their ballots. I suspect there are election volunteers in Mesa County who have a better grasp of what’s needed than the county clerk.
Peters’ continued weasel-like buck-passing would be laughable, if the integrity of our elections was not such a serious matter.
CYNTHIA CYPHERS
Grand Junction
Spare voters the recall, Peters, and resign clerk’s position
I appreciate the Sentinel’s editorial calling for the resignation of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. After reading her statement in Wednesday’s Sentinel, I am calling for the voters to recall Ms. Peters from office if she will not resign.
She blamed the “retirees” who staff the elections for the mistake she made. Unbelievable. “You can train everybody, tell them what to do...Some of these people are retired people, they’re people that we get from the (party) caucuses.” Yes, Ms Peters, these are people who volunteered to help you. My husband is one of the people who collect ballots for you. I assure you that though he is retired, he is quite capable of being trained to collect ballots accurately and indeed has worked for the elections office for the past three elections.
Ms. Peters, your implication that retirees are unable to accomplish these tasks may lead to you not having enough volunteers to staff your upcoming elections. Does everyone in this county recognize that one Democrat and one Republican volunteer staff many of the tasks during an election to ensure fairness? I was considering volunteering at my upcoming caucus to help during the presidential election as I believe that the office will be very busy. With two more pending resignations in her regular staff, I just wonder how Ms. Peters plans to run her election office with all those inept, bumbling, untrainable retirees? I will not be volunteering to help as I don’t want to be blamed for your mistakes. And by the way, putting a piece of paper up on your office wall to keep track of box pickups? Such a powerful idea.
You are unqualified for your position. Resign; skip the part where the voters recall you.
KAREN SINCLAIR
Grand Junction