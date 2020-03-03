Give voters their voice; count overlooked ballots
This year is the 100th anniversary of ratifying the 19th Amendment and a great reminder that our nation has fought hard to ensure everyone has the right to vote. The 2019 election has left many wondering if that will be the case for us in 2020. Last year’s election shook the faith of Mesa County voters in many ways.
The mishaps with our elections started in April 2019, with ineligible voters receiving blue books for issues they could not vote on and left eligible voters without access to important information to fully understand ballot issues. The language used on ballots was incorrect and confusing on all issues presented to the voters. To find out, after navigating through all the previous mistakes and persisting to fill out ballots, 574 votes were not even counted in this last election is unforgivable.
Our clerk and recorder, Tina Peters, has been quick to imply that these votes don’t matter because they did not change the election outcome. As a constituent, I am hearing her say that we are irrelevant. I am hearing that my representatives only want to count votes, not hear voices. To write off these uncounted votes as human error and an unfortunate mistake is irresponsible, especially considering the several other mishaps throughout the election. Our votes are not irrelevant because they had no effect on the election outcome. Regardless of election results, every vote and every voice give insight into Mesa County and what we care about.
As a resident of Mesa County, I have heard many express the concern that their vote doesn’t matter. Now, our county has told them this is true. People who voted for the first time in 2019 may never vote again because their disbelief in the system has been confirmed. Our voters have been written off and disregarded and they deserve better. They deserve to have their ballots counted and their voice heard. Our representatives should want to know how their people voted so they know how to best represent them. Without these votes being counted, the people are voiceless. The people of Mesa County deserve a voice.
SHANNA SHEPHERD
Grand Junction
What does Walcher have against trees and scientists?
Greg Walcher seems to have two pet peeves that he returns to time and again: Scientists and trees. Whatever the problem, getting rid of trees will solve it. Whether to prevent forest fires or to increase flows of the Colorado River, the answer seems to be to cut them down.
Mr. Walcher, moving on from trees, insults two scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey, referring to them as government bureaucrats on the dole. By this reckoning NASA, the National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are mindless bureaucracies populated by freeloaders. Walcher then goes on to state that the work was published in a privately printed academic journal that you have to subscribe to. As though that is unusual. The journal in question is “Science,” one of the most important scientific publications in the world. Many scientists go their entire careers without a publication in such a prestigious journal. You do not have to have a subscription to read the article, I am sure that CMU has a copy in their library as do many major city libraries, or you could purchase just a copy of the article if you wanted to read it.
In the unlikely event that Walcher read the paper carefully, or at all, he would have discovered that of the 20% reduction in flow, only 0.3% was due to evapotranspiration and he would have noticed that the authors’ model suggest that only half the reduction was due to anthropogenic climate change. I also noticed that Walcher did not mention that the river’s flow dropped by about 16% between 2000 and 2017. I find that alarming. By the way, if the tamarisk weren’t on the Colorado’s banks, other native plants would be, including some that are much more thirsty than tamarisk. But perhaps, given Greg’s dislike of trees, he proposes to turn the Colorado River into a cement ditch.
GARY STETLER
Grand Junction
Heartening to see politicians paying attention to climate
It’s heartening to see climate change solutions getting the attention they deserve from corporations such as Delta Airlines and BP, which recently pledged carbon neutrality, as well as from both sides of our political aisle.
Locally, we have Matt Diers, county commissioner candidate for District 3, who has expressed concern over climate change and supports community efforts to help mitigate human impact. Nationally, House Republicans have unveiled a plan supporting carbon capture, clean energy, and conservation programs.
I encourage all our members of Congress to go even further by supporting a robust carbon fee and dividend program. Specifically, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend (H.R. 763) is a nonpartisan bill that would grow our economy, save lives, put money in our pockets, and create jobs — all while significantly driving down carbon pollution!
AARON HOFFMAN
Grand Junction