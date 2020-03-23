Extend credit to those in need; not giveaways to all
Here’s my idea to help those who have been laid off and lost income due to the coronavirus outbreak. Have the Social Securtiy Administration establish a 0% interest credit card program immediately for those who have.
The credit limit would be determined by the last earned income reported to the Social Securty Administration and be renewable like pay periods, or perhaps monthly. When the crisis is over and people return to work, they would pay the loan back without interest through payroll deductions.
The minimum payment would be prorated based on income so as to not create an undue burden on people trying to get back to normal. The Social Securty Administration does an amazing job of tracking all of us, where we live, where we work, how much we make, and in deciding what benefits we are due and getting those benefits to people. What better agency to do such a thing. This would target anyone who has lost inocme, be they employees or employers.
The current proposals of giving people money is quite frankly a disaster. First of all, the amounts Republicans are talking about really won’t go very far if this crisis lasts fairly long. Second, I can’t help wonder whether this isn’t a plan to buy voters in the coming election, something they often accuse Democrats of trying to do with “free stuff.” I’m sure if the campaign for 2020 resumes sometime soon, we’ll hear about how they gave voters money when they were desperate. I think we’ll also hear about how Democrats tried to get in the way, even if Democrats had good reason to try to block the proposals, i.e., it was giveaways to big business and investors. The giveaways will also blow up the deficit and the debt. At the same time, Republicans have called for a holiday for payroll deductions for Social Security and Medicare for almost eight months. That will short Social Security and Medicare dramatically. I expect them to use the two things, the explosion of the debt and shortfall to Social Security to try to justify cutting Social Security benefits as Mr. Trump and Senator McConnell have talked about wanting to do.
If you think a credit card would be better, call or write your representatives.
RAY MATHIS
Grand Junction
Successful economies combine capitalism and social programs
A sermon that changed my life was about money. If we conceptualize money as play-dough, we could make schools or prisons, automatic weapons or massage parlors, green regenerative energy or pipelines, hospitals and organic farms or more cigarettes, fast food, plastics and drugs. Consumers have a lot of power when we have a choice. We don’t have a choice when our collective resources propel the poisons that are driving our economy above the environmental levels of sustainability.
We are facing a global change agent and along with tremendous pain and loss we have an opportunity to put into place a bottom-up economy, one supporting workers and the middle class or business as usual with the failed trickle-down economy. Let’s give the middle class a chance by mortgage and unemployment relief, and invest in available local resources for distributive energy, quality education, agriculture, health care, and Western Slope invention. The evidence supporting successful economies is a combination of capitalism and social programs. Consumers demand a choice to live within our environmental limits without leaving anyone behind.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
We don’t need campaigns, we need the campaign money
The message from the elected leaders and from the educated medical field is that all of us need to cooperate to stop the spread of this COVID-19 pandemic.
Cities and states are starting the necessary steps. These efforts for the benefit of many will generate debt. To lessen this debt let us eliminate an expense. The coming elections are necessary; however, campaign spending is not. The political parties and their slyly unconnected super PACs have asked for and collected billions of dollars to spread their stories. We already know these storis, and we can vote without this noise. Our constant message to the candidates and elected leaders is to be honest and work together. Campaign bank accounts should be required to be returned to the citizens via the fight against COVID-19. Let us hope this happens and then maybe a quieter election can be one of the silver linings of our cooperation.
MARTIN STAFFORD
Grand Junction
Isolation offers opportunities to learn new things aplenty
I found the poll on how the time is spent during our “house arrest” period too limited. There are other ways to spend time than those listed. Spending time on hobbies is too general a term. Some folks, unfortunately, do not already have a hobby. Why not list more specific ideas?
The letter on what used to be called auto games — finding makes of cars, state licenses, red barns, etc. was a good example.
I sew — but there are many variations of that: making household items or even clothing items, learn to knit, crochet, quilt, etc. (ideas and instructions can be found online). Order (online) paint-by-number pictures — available for adults as well as for children.
Some folks enjoy online competitive games with words. How about free jigsaw puzzles available online?
Since eating in restaurants is curtailed, LEARN TO COOK! If you have never really cooked very much and are uncertain, buy a BASIC cookbook and study the steps. Cooking can begin with things other than canned or frozen ingredients. Basic ingredients are still on at least some grocery shelves. Cooking can be a whole family project.
We also can connect, or even re-connect, with family and friends by telephone or email to see how they are doing in these challenging days. How about someone from long ago? How about the next door neighbor or one who lives down the street? As the weather warms up, how about sitting on the front porch to encourage informal chats with someone walking a dog? Maybe we can each and all learn something new.
JOANNE DRAKE
Fruita
‘Dangerous’ president makes statements with no validity
After Trump said only a few weeks ago that the coronavirus was a hoax and overblown, I heard numerous supporters echo his comments. Of course after the seriousness of the epidemic became apparent, Trump said he knew all along that it was a pandemic.
Now Trump, in spite of no scientific evidence, has touted a couple drugs as being very promising in treating and possibly preventing the coronavirus. This has resulted in people, who need the drugs for their original purpose, finding there to be a shortage of the drugs. Trump is a dangerous man who is not bothered in the least by making statements with absolutely no validity. It is mind-boggling that his supporters do not hold him accountable for what he says.
DAVID RYAN
Montrose
Using cloth diapers could be smart during the pandemic
For parents with babies in diapers, now would be a great time to switch from disposable to washable cloth diapers. You could save tons of money by not buying disposables, eliminate any concerns about finding stock in the stores and help our environment by keeping our landfills diaper-free. Cloth diapers are washable, reusable and you can even make them yourself. There are tips on line for DIY diapers.
CHRISTIE SMITH
Grand Junction
Shortages may be alleviated by laundering — and magazines
I remember before disposable diapers and baby wipes. They were cloth, they were laundered. Before paper towels, that’s what the sink rag and the towel were for. They were laundered. Before Kleenex, I used a handkerchief, it was laundered. I remember single ply toilet paper or a rolled up magazine in the back pocket as you headed to the outhouse. Think of all the trees to be saved.
WES SUTTERLIN
Grand Junction