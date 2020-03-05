Give Peters a chance to prove herself as clerk
It’s time you backed off digging Tina Peters. There will be an investigation by Democrats (suit you?) to ascertain what, if anything, needs to be done.
She supervised an office that made an error. In no way could she be in every place at once. There are many people working at the same time in the main office, at the voting centers, and driving around the county to pick up the ballots. All the volunteers have to learn the changes each election as they do change from time to time, and being away from the job between elections means that all the volunteers need to brush up some on what they do.
Most jobs MUST have one person of each major party or one of a major party and one independent. During the election that is the subject of the criticism, we were short the second person for some of the jobs. Not enough people make themselves available to get the job done. There are many things one can appreciate more if they once see some of what is involved.
As for whether or not Tina is as good at elections as previous county clerks in Mesa County, Sheila Reiner and Janice Rich were exceptional. Sheila worked in the Elections Office, as a computer person, elections supervisor under Janice Rich, and was county clerk for another eight years. While county clerk, she was the top county clerk in the state of Colorado. She helped established many of the procedures the whole state uses now. Give Tina a chance.
As for looking down on the retired people, I haven’t seen it affect Tina’s treatment of retired people. I never felt judged. We sometimes say things that others take as harmful when they aren’t meant that way. Haven’t you ever done that?
RUBY EACHUS
Fruita
‘Dream team’ sounds like a nightmare to conservatives
National columnist Thomas Friedman recently proposed that Democratic Party presidential candidates “form a team of rivals” to ensure winning the presidency.
If these candidates don’t join together, wrote Friedman, “you can kiss the American you grew up in goodbye.”
I don’t know what America Friedman grew up in, but the America I grew up in did not promote socialism, gun control, taxpayer-supported welfare and freebies to people unwilling to work, illegal immigration, purposely letting live, viable, even full-term aborted babies die, or any of the other policies promoted by the aforementioned field of Democrats. President John Kennedy’s Democrats would be appalled by today’s Democrats.
If this doesn’t sound like your idea of a “dream team,” please work to turn out the Republican/conservative/moderate independent vote in November.
ANGIE MANY
Eckert
Vote for Joe if you want Trump to go
I am a moderate Democrat. If Democrats are to defeat Donald Trump, we must nominate a moderate. My choice is Joe Biden. He has an incredible background of experience and success in Congress and as vice president. He also has a proven record for “reaching across the aisle” in order to get legislation passed. He has a sensible approach to issues like health care that have a chance of passing. He advocates for a public option to be added to the ACA. However, he believes if you like your private health care then you can keep it. In contrast Sanders and Warren do not offer a choice by advocating for Medicare for All. People want a choice and Medicare for All will not pass Congress and the cost is prohibitive when the federal debt is sky high already.
In order to make real progress on climate change, Joe is the president we need to at least be able to change the minds of a few Republicans that the climate is warming, it is human-caused, and the government must lead the way to transform us from fossil fuels to alternative energy. There is a good reason that Trump is afraid of Joe Biden and would welcome Bernie Sanders as an opponent! My advice to Democrats, independents and Republicans is vote for Joe if you want Trump to go!
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
Can mosquitoes transmit
the novel coronavirus?
Is the novel coronavirus carried by mosquitoes like West Nile virus? Will they know by the time mosquito season arrives? Do golf course water hazards breed mosquitos? Is it time to drain the swamps?
JAMES PARMENTER
Montrose