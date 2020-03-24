Congress doing little to inspire confidence
Apparently there is no crisis in the Capitol building bubble-dome.
No one locked down, don’t see people wearing masks, no pics of staffers or congressional people dutifully standing in line six feet apart waiting for takeout at the congressional cafeterias. I have not heard of any staff layoffs or anyone missing a paycheck (they must all be “essential”) and I will bet there is no shortage of toilet paper or sanitizer anywhere.
While our barbershops and salons are closed, I have yet to hear why every elected politician is perfectly coiffed or beautifully made up. I just can’t picture these people standing in front of a mirror doing it themselves before coming to work. And I have to wonder whether any elected officials are standing in line during early preferred senior shopping times at any supermarket before work. And you can bet none will have to wait in line for hours at a drive-thru test site.
Nope! No problem there. Why is everyone out there complaining, they ask? But not to worry. They are on top of it and will have a solution; probably today ... or tomorrow. Pretty sure maybe next week. Definitely before the next election!
L.W. HUNLEY
Grand Junction
Let’s not allow COVID-19 to overshadow community wins
Last week United Way reported results of their yearly campaign. Typically this is a big celebration. United Way was a responsible community steward, switching to streaming the event, versus an in-person gathering. Regardless of the amount raised, it’s a celebration for all the work put in to help the community. With COVID-19 response rapidly evolving at that time, United Way didn’t get the credit they deserve for a great campaign.
United Way helps thousands of donors become engaged in philanthropy, empowering individuals to be a part of something larger through a donation that suits their level. In return, they help thousands of Mesa County residents at local agencies. Right now those dollars are hard at work at many nonprofits who are helping with critical services amid COVID-19. United Way helps to connect those nonprofits and promote leveraging work that is being done.
Please, in this time where we do have an emergency going on, don’t forget to celebrate community wins. Each campaign is a win as it helps to literally unite the community. Thank you United Way, thank you those who donate and to those who volunteer to make Mesa County better. We need you right now.
ABBY LANDMEIER
Former United Way employee
Today, more than ever, it’s important to practice kindness
Be kind. Take this scenario. You are grocery shopping, and as you reach for the last two cans of tomato soup on the shelf, you see an elderly person also looking at the last two cans of tomato soup. What do you do? Do you hurry and grab the two cans and hoard them for yourself? Or do you be kind and share?
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Please be kind.
JANIE WHITE
Grand Junction
Stop trying to tear down Tina Peters and let her do her job
Is it any wonder why good, honest people refuse to get into politics? No, I’m not talking about for Congress or the presidency. I’m talking about Mesa County and the dirty, nasty politics going on in our own neighborhood.
Tina Peters is a dear friend. I met her while working together on the Trump campaign in 2016. She volunteered endlessly and tirelessly to make sure Mesa County was represented well by our future president. That experience inspired her to continue to work hard for the county she loves and she ran for county clerk and recorder. She WON. One would think that was the end of it. It wasn’t.
Those same folks who supported her opponent have systematically worked to bring her down. These relentless sore losers have lied and smeared her with the sole purpose of forcing her out. Sound familiar? Daily attacks and lies all because she wanted to help improve Mesa County. Sound familiar? And like Trump, she is not succumbing to their nasty, mean-spirited, partisan tactics despite many personal tragedies that would have defeated anyone with less spiritual and personal strength.
This whole scenario makes me feel sick and so defeated. Even at the county level, dishonesty and self-serving lies pervade politics. Do you really think these sore losers want her out because they think they can do a better job? Oh, no! It’s simply because she is not one of them. Sound familiar?
I encourage all of my Mesa County friends to unmask these losers and reveal them for what they are — bitter, hate-filled narcissists who have become the new face of politics. I say we ALL vote to reverse that trend of hatred, and let Tina do the job she was elected to do. Rather than trying to destroy her, pray for her to do the best job she possibly can. I moved to Mesa County because it represented what most of us hold dear: family-oriented, honest, supportive, and compassionate. THAT was the character of Mesa County. I hope I’m still right.
LORI HOLLY
Montrose