Sentinel’s coronavirus coverage is appreciated
The Sentinel is doing a phenomenal job of covering COVID-19.Your updates are timely and you are covering the story from multiple angles that matter to me as a member of this community.
For all of the people out there saying “don’t listen to the media” — you aren’t actually reading some of the good work being done! Our local (and our state-wide coverage) has been an insightful and thought-provoking balance of the developing situation.
The Sentinel’s coverage on Wednesday, March 11, featured both local breaking news, local thoughts and also thoughts from medical professionals on how we can all combat fear and make choices based on science, common sense and keeping our community safe.
When people “blame the negative media” what they are actually referencing is hype and click bait shared by their connections on social media. We need a good measure of breaking news around this developing situation; so be careful of what you, my Grand Valley community, share on social media and stir up in conversations. Double check your sources before clicking or speaking!
RHEMA ZLATEN
Palisade
Fortunately, coronavirus hit when the economy was strong
Hopefully the spread of coronavirus slows as the weather improves, giving us time to prepare for next year’s “flu season.”
We need this time to develop, produce and distribute a needed vaccine. We have the best public health-care system in the world and it is now gearing up to meet this new challenge.
A couple from Molina contracted coronavirus on the cruise ship quarantined in Japan. The husband was very sick. He has been getting great medical care in Japan and is now recovering. Their church has led many in Plateau Valley in praying for them. They hope to be home for Easter. It is their miracle.
In the 2017/2018 flu season 61,000 people died. We’ve learned to live with the flu, it hardly makes the news. Coronavirus is not the flu, so there is uncertainty and therefore anxiety. Taking this threat seriously while not causing panic is a delicate balance. It’s difficult to achieve in an election year.
This isn’t our first rodeo. Anxiety won’t abate until we have a better handle on what to expect. We’ll know much more in a few months. Fortunately this hits us when the economy has not been stronger. We can pray for all those who will be impacted. We need to put our trust in medical science and God.
DAVID KEARSLEY
Mesa