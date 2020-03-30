Does president really think his ego comes first?
The president wants the nation’s governors “to be appreciative.” Why doesn’t someone tell President Trump that he is to support the governors and it is not their role to stroke his ego?
Mr. Trump considers the requests of Washington and Michigan governors to be an example of them not “treating him right,” so he refuses to talk to them. Who, pray tell, allowed this man into the White House and are we going to tolerate such juvenile behavior any longer?
It appears he is afraid of women, and the Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is a woman. Does he refer to some other governor as “the man” when commenting on a request? Pay attention voters when you choose your next leader.
DICK ARNOLD
Grand Junction
Sentinel showed poor judgment
It was highly irresponsible for the Sentinel to publish Dave Marston’s article “When the virus hits you, it hits hard.”
In my opinion, Mr. Marston’s article was fear-mongering. Even though he was not tested for COVID-19 he self-diagnosed and determined he had it. He told his wife she might have it then he alerted his friends and told them he “probably had COVID-19.” He even did this after contacting his physician who told him his symptoms didn’t rise to the level to be tested.
We don’t need that kind of irresponsible journalism these days. If Mr. Marston’s had been diagnosed by a professional that would be one thing — instead he self-diagnosed then spread fear to his friends and now further on the Western Slope.
The Sentinel should have said “Thanks but no thanks.”
MIKE GARRETT
Whitewater
Responses to pandemic leave reader dismayed
I was alternately dismayed/appalled by two news reports in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sentinel.
First: the report of apparent partisanship regarding Gov. Polis’ “Stay at Home” order by local and state Republican representatives crying it was too widespread in that rural areas are involved. I would rather see the “over reach” of the entire state than OVERKILL if COVID-19 should present here in the numbers seen elsewhere; in some cases, due to lack of medical preparation.
Second: why the need for firearm sales to be exempt from the closures imposed on so may other retail outlets? Have we become so paranoid that we need more armed protection? I’d prefer to remember the sharing of scarce products and concerns shown by neighbors, friends and, yes, even strangers toward one another, which I’ve witnessed.
RICHARD POWELL
Grand Junction