Thanks to the folks who provide vital services
We should all be grateful that we have the internet and television to keep us informed and entertained during this time of social distancing and isolation. Imagine going through this 100 years ago.
Wouldn’t we all be bored? Probably not. A hundred years ago we wouldn’t have had the leisure to be bored; 80% of us would have been involved in agriculture trying to feed ourselves with perhaps the other 20% not involved in agriculture.
Today less than 2% of the population is feeding the other 98%. While hoarding is putting a strain on the supply chain, let’s thank that 2% who will keep us fed during this crisis. The American farmer will be the most vital link in the chain, protecting our food supply. Farmers, like health-care workers, don’t have the option of laying low during this time. They are preparing for the upcoming growing season. They will produce the grain, livestock, and vegetables vital to our survival. As time goes on the simple pleasures, like the taste of a juicy Palisade peach, will be more important to all of us.
Thank you, American farmers, and thanks to other folks who provide vital services that keep us healthy like those providing our water supply, power and gas and sanitation workers. We couldn’t do this without you.
DENNIS GORSETT
Grand Junction
Donne’s famous poem is an allegory for our time
COVID-19. “CO” for corona, “VI” for virus, “D” for disease and “19” for 2019.
Simple anagram — not so simple way of life we live today.
John Donne published in 1624 the poem “No Man is an Island” to express his views that isolation makes one behave badly and stresses the need to be part of a community.
Seems contrary to what we are asked to do today to stop the spread of COVID-19, but is it?
The author states “Every man is a piece of the continent, A part of the main.” To me, it means that just because I am responsible for my actions, I am not the only person on this Earth. I am part of the whole, “the main.” To believe that just because you, personally, know of no one that has tested positive for the virus — that it isn’t real — is to deny your part in “the main” and your responsibility to something other than yourself.
I don’t wish to disparage the fabulous individuals who are working tirelessly ’round the clock in helping to protect us, feed us, nurture us during these times. They are many and deserve our admiration and support. But, to deny the reason these individuals are putting their lives on the line, to publicly claim “it’s just a hoax, a media manipulation” is to — well, you might as well slap them in the face.
If you can’t believe what is happening is real, or is the fault of the media or whatever, try just keeping it to yourself. Quit posting your individualist notions on public media as if you are the sole and final expert on the world. Rather, remember Donne’s words at the end of this famous passage:
“Any man’s death diminishes me,
Because I am involved in mankind.
And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls;
It tolls for thee.”
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
Fun and games can lower stress of sheltering in place
My wife and I are “sheltering in place.” That’s a stupid phrase left over from the years of fear of atomic war between us and the Soviets. We were told to “duck and cover,” and “shelter in place.” Propaganda terms to make us feel everything was under control. The phrase is stupid but the concept is good. By reducing the number of possible infections due to close contact, we give the virus no place to go and it dies off. It’s hard to self-quarantine, and it’s hard when there’s no job, or you’re working at home, and the house is full of kids, but it’s not a prison. We can walk the dog, ride the bike, go to the park, find imaginative ways to cope.
During World War II my family went back and forth across the United States many times as my father’s military assignments changed, with my brother and me in the back seat.
My folks came up with games to play as we drove along, one of which was “Zip.” The idea was to look for white horses as we went along. The first person who saw one and said “Zip” got to count that as theirs. After a set period of time, or so many miles, etc. the person with the most Zips got a prize — a candy bar, a new comic book and so on. We can do the same thing today: go for a walk and look for black and white birds, or a lady on a bicycle. Zip them, and have a prize like a cookie or the right to choose what movie to watch. Doing things like that can help lower the inevitable stress of “sheltering in place.” Reduce contacts, but don’t hunker down in your home like a bomb shelter. Get out and Zip!
RUSS WIGGLESWORTH
Grand Junction
Donated prizes help Lions Club provide funds to others
I was the Prize Chair for this year’s Grand Junction Lions Club Carnival and Raffle, our major fundraising event. We gathered over $42,000 in prizes, including major prizes from Perri’s Powersports and Thomas Hunn Jewelry. All of the money we raise goes back to various organizations in our community. I would like to sincerely thank all the businesses and individuals who donated prizes. Your support is critical to our success and our ability to provide funds to others. Thank you!
LEONARD LITTLE
Grand Junction