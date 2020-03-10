‘You Said It’ undermines the Sentinel’s integrity
Over the past four years I have been to five New Dimension classes with Daily Sentinel Publisher Jay Seaton or editorial page editor Andy Smith. I am proud of the honesty, high integrity, research excellence and priority of local news coverage these Sentinel leaders and their staff exhibit. If you missed it, “Our Core Values,” in the Sunday paper’s Letters to the Editor section, emphasized their standards.
At last Thursday’s class, Mr. Seaton welcomed dialogue and stressed how our input was valued in helping him make decisions. More than once I have seen him listen, care and take action. A man who walks the talk.
I applaud Mr. Seaton for saying he loves his job because it gives him the opportunity to do the right thing. He also understands the importance of keeping a pulse on the community. Unfortunately, the Sentinel feels the “You Said It” column is one way to do this.
A column based on assumptions, knee-jerk bursts of anger and frequent untruths does not live up to the Sentinel’s high values nor does it represent the community. Let’s show visitors and business who want to invest in our valley that we are better than this, and we are. We live in an amazing place with great people.
With all the negativity and divisiveness out there, please maintain the integrity of our community and our newspaper. Consider replacing “You Said It” with “You Did It” — people making a positive difference and a truer representation of where we live.
The truthful pulse of the community can be found “across the table” from seniors, business people, moms and dads, special interest groups, and youth — not from anonymous people hiding behind their computer screens. It’s time to do the right thing.
MELANIE WISEMAN
Grand Junction
Recurring problem leaves voter with no faith in clerk
On Friday, March 7, I received in the mail my fifth election notice from Tina Peters’ office indicating my signature didn’t match.
I understand the importance of this step. ONCE! Maybe twice? But now the primaries are over, and I’ll bet my vote wasn’t even counted. I went in person to the Office of Elections to hand-deliver my fourth signature affidavit form on March 2; the day before the votes were due. They said sorry for the mix-up, all taken care of, nothing more to do...
Do I trust the election system now? There is something rotten in Mesa County.
GORDON BOSWORTH
Grand Junction
Fentanyl was never meant to be a take-home medicine
Fentanyl is the strongest opiate on the streets right now and it’s estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin.
Not only is fentanyl sold on the streets “as is,” but it’s also mixed into other drugs by dealers who have no regard for human life; all they care about is taking the addict’s money.
Fentanyl has recently been found not only in heroin supplies, but it’s also been found in other illicit drugs like cocaine and marijuana. Unsuspecting addicts consume the drug in the amounts they’re used to, completely oblivious to the fact that they are about to ingest a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Fentanyl affects the opiate receptors of the brain and crosses through the blood-brain barrier and creates an intense euphoria and addiction in the user much like heroin. Fentanyl was originally only supposed to be indicated for cancer patients and for “end-of-life” pain. Fentanyl was rarely ever prescribed as a “take-home” medicine for chronic pain or painful disorders and never used outside of a hospital.
Not only is fentanyl available on nearly every street corner nationwide, it’s also being widely distributed throughout the country after being imported from China. In order to finally get a grip on the growing opiate epidemic, doctors need to stop over-prescribing opiates so as to not create new addicts and effective drug rehab needs to be made available to anyone who needs it. Addiction doesn’t care who you are, how you were raised, or where you’re from; it can affect anyone. Another person becoming an unfortunate statistic is one too many.
For more information on fentanyl, go to https://www.narconon-colorado.org/blog/sadly-illicit-fentanyl-is-not-going-away-anytime-soon.htm
If you are in need of a referral to a treatment center, call us at 877-841-5509.
JASON GOOD
Fort Collins
How many people knew that we still had local caucuses?
If the television media are going to use all young local anchors in or fresh out of school, can the superiors please supervise what is being said?
For the past three weeks, I have listened to local young anchors say OVER AND OVER AND OVER that there is no more caucus! They neglected to say that was for the presidential primary, NOT for the Senate seat!
How many people did not caucus because they thought there was NO caucus? I feel a terrible disservice was done to the people. I am politically active so I knew there was a caucus. But those who depend upon local television news for information like this were left out in the cold or given disinformation when they hear it said over and over that they “did away with caucus” without explanation.
My new challenge is to pursue legislation to move away from caucus completely and go to ranked choice voting! You want participation? Make it easier for people to cast their vote!
LINDA BOCHENEK
Clifton