System collapses if nurses and doctors get infected
There are many articles about the expected shortages of ICU beds and ventilators, and not enough articles about the people who staff those essential resources!
It doesn’t matter what our physical capacity is if there is no one to staff them. In Italy, at least 2,600 health care workers have become infected. With the well-publicized shortage of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, we are headed for a similar scenario here. When the health care workers are understaffed, or worse, working while ill, the medical system cannot help but collapse.
Mesa County Public Health has an outstanding website that includes a link that allows us to volunteer time, space, and resources (bit.ly/CommunityCOVID19Resources). One of the items they are soliciting is medical supplies. If you bought up gloves, masks, swabs, cleaning solutions, please go to this site and donate. If you have needed supplies in your business, donate. If your veterinarian office or dental office will be running at reduced capacity, donate. District 51 and CMU, look at your science and vocational labs for gloves, eye protection, and masks.
I implore every member of our community to protect the most important community members we have now — our health care providers. I ask this not just for their benefit, but for your own.
DEBORAH STETLER, MD
Grand Junction
Trump should be held to account for virus response
While it was always inevitable the coronavirus was going to rear its ugly head in this country, it has now done so with a vengeance. While no one could have prevented its arrival to our nation, there were many things that could have been done to prepare for its impact. Tragically, Team Trump was too preoccupied with its own political survival to give the virus all the focus and resources it required. We are now paying the price. By now, it is common knowledge that President Trump first dismissed the news of the virus’s impending arrival as a “Democratic hoax.” Donald Trump Jr. even went so far as to actually say that the Democrats were hoping the virus would cause millions of deaths so as to make it look bad for Trump. It doesn’t get more crass than that.
Earlier this year the Trump Administration was briefed by the intelligence community and told to plan for a massive outbreak hitting this country. Instead of marshaling all the resources at the federal government’s disposal to be prepared for this inevitability, the Trump administration chose to totally dismiss the intelligence community’s findings. While President Trump dithered, the coronavirus spread across this country like a prairie fire.
So, now medical personnel on the front lines of the effort to contain this pandemic are scrambling to find test kits and personal protection equipment. The World Health Organization offered to supply the U.S. with test kits that have been successfully used in several countries to test thousands of people per day. Trump refused the offer, declaring he wanted these kits made in the U.S. This has caused a serious delay in enabling the medical heroes in this battle to screen people before they pass the virus along. All this was preventable.
At this point no one can say for certain how long or how widespread this pandemic will be. What we do know is that Donald Trump, who denies any responsibility for this nation’s disastrous response with increasingly tragic results, has failed all Americans. He needs to be held accountable.
JOHN SULLIVAN
Grand Junction
Economic uncertainty calls for deferring property taxes
Unprecedented times require unprecedented measures. We are seeing measures throughout the state and country to protect our health and economy. With 18% or more (so far) of households suffering job loss and many businesses shut down or failing, this is a plea for property taxes to be waived. We don’t want families choosing between food and medicine or paying property taxes. Many of the government facilities and services are currently closed during this time so I propose that county governments waive property taxes for as long as the federal government is waiving student loan interest to allow families and businesses to get back on their feet after this devastating economic time.
If you agree with me, please contact your county assessor’s office, your county officials, your state legislators, and Gov. Jared Polis.
JEANNINE HARRINGTON
Boulder
Taxpayers are subsidizing food purchases for city workers?
I see that Grand Junction will be reimbursing the city employees 50% of food purchases up to $300.
Don’t get me wrong. I am for helping people out during this time of crisis, but the problem I have with this is that they are using taxpayer money to pay for their food.
City employees are still working and making a good salary while we as taxpayers are paying for them to buy food.
I am living on Social Security only and it is already going to be tough with the food prices going up because of all the hoarding!
I say if they are giving employees our tax money for that they should give all the taxpayers a $300 credit on our city bills. I don’t know how they can use our taxes for this, We better watch out while we can’t go to the meetings now. They may try to push the Bridge To Nowhere through while people are not paying attention!
CHARLES WHITE
Grand Junction