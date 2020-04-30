Local governments have taken steps to improve air quality
Thanks to The Daily Sentinel for highlighting the air quality issues in the county and the cleaner air resulting from the stay-at-home order. Mesa County still does not have automobile emission testing. Automobile emission testing will be required when air quality reaches certain state and national standards.
Other advancements that the local governments have adopted regarding air pollution include:
1. Capture of biogas emissions at the Grand Junction sewage treatment plant (instead of flaring or venting) and compressing the gas and placing it in a pipeline to the city’s vehicle shop where the gas is used to fuel the city’s natural gas vehicles (garbage trucks, and buses);
2. Changes in the zoning and building codes to require future wood burning stoves and fireplaces to meet air quality standards;
3. Restrictions regarding open burning;
4. Constructing additional bike routes and trails to provide alternative transportation modes to private automobiles;
5. Providing mass transit in the form of the Grand Valley regional transit system utilizing clean-burning natural gas buses.
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
GarCo leads charge for effective oil and gas regulation
Let’s thank the Garfield County commissioners for leading the 23-member Western & Rural Local Government Coalition (westernruralcoalition.com) at oil and gas rulemakings and challenging a few misguided rules adopted by the Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC).
Garfield County’s efforts are important for rural Coloradans. As a Battlement Mesa resident raising three children in an area near existing well pads, and as an environmental professional in the oil and gas industry, I care about effective regulation.
Garfield County’s coalition supported almost all AQCC adopted rules because they value clean air and measures that allow us to continue to meet health-based air quality standards. Garfield County and nine partner counties are standing strong with a pending legal challenge to just a few rules, that if implemented, fail to measurably improve our air quality yet come at a very high economic cost.
Even the Western Colorado Alliance gives kudos on their website to Garfield County when commissioners required “70 precedent-setting conditions of approval on two well pads within Battlement Mesa, raising the bar for communities around the state. The conditions include timing limitations, sound and lighting restrictions, and robust air quality monitoring.” That is leadership when industry and activists appreciate the outcome.
Elected officials are tasked with governing to enhance many aspects of our lives — from air quality to our local economy. Garfield County invests millions of dollars to monitor and protect air quality, and is now investing to support cost-effective regulation.
Simply put, the Garfield County commissioners are doing exactly what we elected them to do: They’re holding the state accountable to enact cost-effective rules that provide measurable environmental benefit and challenging ineffective rules that harm our economic welfare. Our economic well-being is part of public health, safety, and welfare, too. We’re fortunate to have them as leaders.
DWAYNE KNUDSON
Battlement Mesa
Wagner makes no mention of danger clerk poses to elections
Quite an interesting juxtaposition of the editorial, “What fresh hell is this?” and Rick Wagner’s column, “Too many questions swirl around mail ballots.”
The one glaring omission in Rick’s column is the danger of a county clerk misplacing or overlooking mail-in ballots, though he does broach the subject of missing ballots. Perhaps he could be recruited to use his column to call for the ouster of Tina Peters. It would mean crossing party lines but what could be more important than the integrity of the office of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder?
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
Our priorities are out of whack
According to the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, a provision that was inserted in the coronavirus relief legislation by Republican senators will help millionaires avoid $90 billion in taxes this year alone. Congress has allocated just $24 billion for coronavirus testing. What is wrong with this picture?
BILL PRAKKEN
Grand Junction