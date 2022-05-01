Why I’m grateful to have a local newspaper to read
I listened to Jay Seaton’s interview on Crossing the Divide, a Grand Junction Daily Sentinel podcast. I recommend it.
I especially appreciated Seaton’s comments about the loss of local newspapers around the country and the challenge of real newspaper journalists competing with manipulation by the fountain of digital misinformation affecting people’s perceptions of truth. But most of all, I liked Seaton’s reference to the “North Star” of truth that real journalists follow by reporting facts.
It occurred to me one morning, as I was shaking my head reading a letter to the editor, how much it means to have a local paper to read. It helps us forge an irreplaceable sense of community. Even when I disagree with an editorial opinion.
Simple things, like who won the Fruita/Grand Junction High School game, will the CMU basketball team win the finals, the weather, who died, who got married, what did some newsworthy local do (good or bad), economic trends in the valley, farm news, local political issues, store sales ads, events (big or small), what’s happening in the local real estate market, want ads, etc. It all reminds me that I share a common place with my neighbors.
Here’s to the Sentinel keeping their eye on the North Star of truth.
DAN ROBINSON
Grand Junction
Cody Davis was right about a couple things
I read Cody Davis’s commentary wanting to hear how my Mesa County commissioner is thinking these days. After getting through the hyperbole of liberals being intolerant and close-minded, conservatives being yelled at and preached to, and the statement “You can’t change the minds of liberals because progressivism of today is a religion to which liberals express their unwavering fealty,” I was dumbfounded as to what he was telling me.
Reading through his commentary again, I’d like to say to Cody that I think conservatives are being intolerant and close-minded. Do you Cody, believe the Big Lie? Do the conservatives you hang with believe the Big Lie? How do you talk around the truth of who our president is today?
Speaking of unwavering fealty, that is exactly how I see quite a few conservatives speaking about our past president. I wonder if you are trying to change a few of their minds when it comes to who our president is today.
Cody’s observation is spot on when he says the fastest-growing voter registration category is “unaffiliated.” Is The Big Lie driving conservatives to change party affiliation? Or does the typical conservative just have to look around state and national politics today to see how “conservatism” is manifesting itself, prior to changing political affiliation?
Also spot on was Cody’s admission that the GOP is facing a demographic crisis in that members are dying faster than they’re being replenished. No lie there.
It’s going to take a lot of coffee drinking Cody, I’ll tell you that.
PAUL S. DARR
Grand Junction
The things I am apologizing for to my grandchildren
This is a letter of apology to my grandchildren Jordan, Johnathan, Ashley and Brianna.
I apologize that my generation has diluted your U.S. citizenship to be worth so much less than mine was worth, with open borders, little consequences and many rewards for those entering the country illegally.
I apologize that we are so dependent on adversaries for energy, food, technology and medicine that we are no longer a self-sustaining country.
I apologize that my generation has burdened you with $91,000 in debt each and still surging, using a national credit card that you will have to pay.
I apologize that we have forgotten and neglected Martin Luther King’s desire that each of us would be judged by their character rather than the color of their skin.
I apologize that we have appointed a Supreme Court justice who is unable to give a definition of a woman because she is not a biologist, but will be trusted to declare the constitutionality of issues.
I apologize that your female teammates have had to compete against persons who have benefited from going through puberty as a male with larger body mass, muscle mass, lungs and hearts, who competed for years unsuccessfully as a male, then felt like a woman and displaced them from the winner’s podium.
I apologize that we have squandered your right to free speech and given free rein to unscrupulous scoundrels to lie to the public without consequences and left you no source of balanced news coverage.
Please forgive us and fix the mess we left you.
MERLE ‘RIC’ LYNCH
Cedaredge