Being pro-life should not stop after the child is born
The reversal of Roe v. Wade will rob families of the right to do their own family planning. I have served on statewide Planned Parenthood boards along with Christian, Jewish, Islamic and Buddhist clergy. None of the clergy supported government control over family planning. I have been a clergy advocate for impoverished women and victims of incest and rape as they drove past angry shouting protesters at abortion clinics. I hope for the day when no abortions are necessary. With ongoing violence toward women and shortcomings in honest sex education and birth control access, that day seems very distant.
Politicians claim to be pro-life, but are simply pro-birth. Examine their voting records. The loudmouthed pro-life politicians vote against life-saving health care for children, Head Start and Pre-K programs, hunger relief programs and child tax credits. These pro-birth hypocrites even oppose prenatal care programs! Pro-birth hypocrites harvest the votes of myopic one-issue anti-abortion votes. I am grateful for Catholics who support child welfare and sincerely care about children after birth.
Protestant pro-birth politicians are allied with causes that destroy life. Want evidence? The leading cause of death for American children last year was from guns, not COVID or accidents. Pro-birth politicians routinely vote down every gun control bill to protect children. Even simple safety measures are rejected. After regular school shootings these pro-birthers send their “thoughts and prayers” instead of passing legislation to protect children after birth! Pass some truly pro-life gun laws. Show concern for children once they are born.
Locally, why is Representative Boebert sending Christmas cards with her children holding assault weapons designed to kill humans? What an insult to Jesus, who taught blessed are the peacemakers and those who live by the sword die by the sword. Consider sending a July 4th card with hunting rifles not designed to kill humans?
Boebert’s “freedom” slogan is hilarious. Boebert is against the freedom of families in family planning, against workers having the freedom to form unions, against the freedom to have a public option for health care that would save lives. She offers corporations freedom to dodge taxes and avoid pollution regulations that protect future life for all species on this earth. If you want to be pro-life, wake up, let us work together for an era when the meaning of pro-life does not end at birth.
REV. DR. PAUL ASHBY
First Congregational Church
Why the CORE Act is so important for Colorado
As an advocate for protected public lands, I am encouraged to see the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act gaining traction in the U.S. Senate. Earlier this week on May 3, the Senate Committee that oversees public lands legislation met for an official mark-up, a necessary step toward moving the bill forward.
This bill’s success to date is due to the support and hard work of a diverse group of stakeholders (cities, counties, citizens, organizations), along with the vision and leadership of Representative Neguse, Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper. Here in western Colorado, the bill will preserve, or provide additional protection to, cherished landscapes including Thompson Divide, Camp Hale, Curecanti National Recreation Area and the San Juan Mountains.
These special places deserve the highest level of protection, a gift to those who will follow us. The House has passed the CORE Act; now it’s the Senate’s turn. Let’s complete this important legislation.
LISA ECKERT
Grand Junction
Candidates should get help with campaign finance
It seems that the will of the people has been violated, since the new, uninitiated school board candidates have not followed protocol. It seems like technical micromanagement. Funds to the candidates were reported by party officials, but the candidates did not acknowledge them to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.
Interesting.
Who’s in charge of educating newcomers? Anyone willing to serve and want to give their time and resources to an office, implicitly has an obligation to jump through the hoops to get there.
It should be advocacy, on the part of those in charge, like the Secretary of State, not adversarial, despite the political leanings of the candidates.
File an attitude complaint against both the candidates and Secretary of State Jena Griswold and see who has the purist motives...
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction