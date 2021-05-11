Sirko’s steady message greatly appreciated
Many thanks to Dr. Diana Sirko for her outstanding leadership of District 51 during this unprecedented and challenging school year.
Dr. Sirko’s messaging about the importance of mask-wearing to parents, staff and students has consistently followed scientific guidelines and has been greatly appreciated. In this new era of “choice” in Mesa County, it is reassuring to know that at least one of our county leaders follows scientific principles to keep our children safe. Hopefully, everyone 16 and older will also heed the advice from her superintendent update and get the vaccine to help protect children who cannot yet get vaccinated. Dr. Sirko’s leadership has allowed children in this community to have the fortune of attending in-person school all year, a remarkable accomplishment indeed.
RACHEL LaCOUNT, MD
Grand Junction
COVID numbers show value of being vaccinated
Are you nervous about getting your COVID vaccine? Here are some numbers to think about…
As of May 7, 2021 – 577,000 unvaccinated Americans have died from the COVID virus while just 74 vaccinated Americans have died (most of them were elderly).
The virus is mutating every day and as long as there are unvaccinated human bodies to attack, it will keep mutating and attacking.
Outbreaks that are now occurring in Brazil, India and South Africa are infecting hundreds of thousands of people every day and killing thousands more. The virus is also mutating to create variants that are more contagious and more deadly. Why should this matter to you? Because our whole world is connected and those new variants are already showing up in Colorado, along with the British and Japanese variants.
Scientific studies have shown that all the vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) will not only protect you from the original COVID-19 virus, but also from the new variants. It is not a guarantee that you will never get COVID, but in the unlikely event that you were to contract COVID, you are much less likely to end up in the hospital or die from it.
Yes, the vaccines were created quickly, which shows that when our government and pharmaceutical companies work together for the good of our country and for people instead of profit, amazing things can happen. This new science is exciting and has the potential to advance treatment in other areas of medicine, too.
If you would like to get your vaccine and don’t know how, please ask. Vaccines are available at Two Rivers Convention Center until May 19, 2021. You can also get vaccinations at Walmart, Safeway, Walgreens, Marillac, Mesa County Health Department Mobile Bus and at Mesa County Health Department offices.
Don’t let fear cloud your judgement – use facts to decide what’s best for you.
JODY VISCONTI CLOW
Grand Junction
‘Freedom to Choose’ document
from county was premature
The county commissioners proclamation called “Freedom to Choose” should have been subtitled “Freedom to Infect.” I think this declaration was premature, given that 18% of positive cases are from asymptomatic people. In addition, 50% of those testing positive do not know where they could have “caught” the disease. Finally, the State of Colorado had not declared Mesa County as one of those counties on its list that could fully open. Now we have an escalating case count, and more respirators are being used. Come on, leaders, we can do better. We HAVE done better with the 5-Star program, so why not continue that fully? The largest city, Grand Junction, reportedly has a budget surplus. Why was the “Free to Choose” document needed? I submit it wasn’t and is a more risky path forward.
MARY McCUTCHAN
Grand Junction
Local BLM headquarters
is divisive, unnecessary
I, for one, take issue with the commentary of Dan Newhouse and Carlyle Currier in the May 9 Daily Sentinel.
The purpose of moving the D.C. office of the BLM out West was politically motivated to weaken and divide its collaboration and power structure within our federal government. The actual result was a loss of much corporate talent and many jobs caused by the resistance to the forced transfer.
Besides being divisive, it is unnecessary given the decentralized BLM management and its already localized office structure. The BLM already has many area, district and state offices throughout the West to handle local concerns. What the BLM needs now is an adequate D.C. office to collaborate with other agencies, national organizations and government officials. If our politicians want more western influence, how about more emphasis on various BLM state offices already in the West? Let’s not accept the political justification spin being put forth.
WAYNE McQUADE
Montrose