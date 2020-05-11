Deadline approaching for grassland program benefits
Thanks to leadership from Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, and the hard work of Western Landowners Alliance members and others on the 2018 Farm Bill, western landowners, ranchers and producers who manage their land in a way that complements and conserves wildlife and wildlife habitat now qualify for benefits from USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). But landowners must apply quickly — the deadline is May 15, 2020.
This win-win allows landowners the ability to protect grasslands, rangelands and pastures, while maintaining their land as working lands. CRP is an opportunity for agricultural producers to contract with USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) so agricultural land is used for conservation benefits, such as improving pasture cover to benefit pollinators or other wildlife.
Specifically, new provisions in the program recognize lands of ecological significance, including lands that support at-risk species, threatened and endangered (T&E) species and wildlife corridors. Farmers, ranchers and producers who include acreages that are known to be in areas of designated candidate, T&E species, critical wildlife habitat and/or wildlife corridors are encouraged to explore this opportunity to participate in the CRP Grasslands program.
That could mean a lot of Colorado landowners could qualify. FSA works with willing landowners, ranchers and producers who are interested in receiving annual payments for their participation in the program. Payments vary from state to state and from county to county within each state. For example, in Colorado payments range from $1 to $11 per acre.
Interested and willing landowners are encouraged to contact their County FSA office prior to May 15, 2020 to apply for the program. Find an office near you at https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app
HALLIE MAHOWALD
Salida
Boebert’s brand of conservatism a better fit for Western Slope
The contrast between the congressional candidates in the June Republican primary is quite striking.
Lauren Boebert is the conservative Republican activist who spent months gathering signatures to repeal the National Popular Vote Compact and told Beto O’Rourke and all the Democrats they couldn’t take away our guns.
Scott Tipton is the five-term Republican congressman who voted alongside Nancy Pelosi on a pre-COVID-19 $1.4 trillion bill filled with wasteful spending, then voted again with her this past fall to hand millions amnesty and give illegal immigrants a billion of our taxpayer dollars.
Lauren is for term-limits, a balanced budget amendment, building the wall and helping President Trump drain the swamp.
Since Scott Tipton first was sent to office on a Tea Party promise to rein in wasteful spending, the federal debt has increased trillions of dollars to which he’s often just shrugged his shoulders and said that’s the way it goes. Scott has also said in the past that if he could not get done what he needed to in his terms, then it was time for him to step down. Respectfully, he should honor what he said.
As Colorado coal got shut down, Tipton has been all too eager to join the Democrats in promoting green new energy deals. We would be better off with a conservative citizen who hasn’t gone all-in on Washington, D.C., politics and who has a proven record of standing up for our conservative way of life.
Lauren has the passion, energy and the unwavering belief in the Constitution and this is what we need in a representative.
Join me in voting for Lauren Boebert this June.
ANDREA HAITZ
Grand Junction
Rural Jump Start program has been an abject failure
Recent coverage of the Rural Jump Start (RJS) program is quite troubling. Two articles and one editorial have omitted critical facts and have included information I consider misleading.
Existing law requires that participating businesses file annual reports disclosing several pieces of information including the names and salaries of qualifying employees. These reports are required to be filed by the end of February for the previous calendar year. I recently obtained redacted copies of the reports filed for 2019. There were only four companies with qualifying employees. Fewer than 20 total qualifying employees were reported for the entire state.
I listened to Gov. Jared Polis respond to Charles Ashby’s question at the May 6 news conference. It was clearly obvious that Polis had no idea what RJS is. He asked Ashby to explain the program and Ashby inaccurately told Polis that the cost of this program was only $45,000 and the credits that go to business should not count because credits would go to new companies that are not here now.
This program has been around since 2015 and has yet to attract even one company with 20 or more qualifying employees. RJS was hastily constructed and has been an abject failure. Yet it continues to be praised by the entrenched local political establishment.
Most have heard the story of the emperor with no clothes whose wardrobe was praised by the important people who viewed his naked body. The story may have been written with Rural Jump Start in mind.
DENNIS SIMPSON
Grand Junction
History will not judge Trump’s response to virus kindly
History will judge Donald J. Trump finally as a shambolic killer — of tens of thousands of Americans. His vanity and narcissism triggered two fatal decisions. First, to ignore direct, dire early warnings: the Pandemic Playbook of 2017; the Crimson Contagion scenario of 2019; the CIA reports last November/December; the many PDBs (briefings) in January; and last, of course, the Wuhan outbreak that month.
He dismissed COVID-19 as a “bad flu,” something that would “blow over” and be “down to zero” by Easter. That fatal failure lasted through the vital two months of January and February. Second, he refused to require through the Defense Production Act critical masks, tests, vents and PPE. Even now — four months later — the USA is woefully behind in testing/tracing.
The proof of his guilt rests on solid fact; that is, dead bodies. Here are the current deaths from countries which locked down early, ramped up production, and enforced testing, tracing and distancing: Taiwan 6, Singapore 12, Hong Kong 4, New Zealand 19, Australia 71, South Korea 252. South Korea’s first case was the same day as ours!
The US now has over 80,000 dead and 1.4 million cases. And 30 million without jobs. Trump can’t lie or spin his way around corpses. Just as he can’t erase his biggest lie — “Who could have ever seen this coming?” Those countries did. Fully warned, Trump did nothing except stop some flights from China, and the virus just flew in through the back door of Italy. Instead he strove to preserve his “perfect,” “great” TV image reflected in his narcissistic mirror. And so he abrogated leadership and instead held endless, self-promoting TV mini-rallies so he could blame others for his failures. And now he’s pressuring re-opening the country contrary to medical advice. In 1918 it was the second wave that killed so many millions.
We didn’t deserve our fate. Will we re-elect a liar and a fool?
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade
Elect a non-politician, Cody Davis, to county commission
Career politicians have stymied freedom and progress in Mesa County for their own gain. That’s why I’m proud to support Cody Davis, a non-politician, for Mesa County commissioner. Cody is a successful local businessman with deep roots in our county and he’ll use honest and true principles to govern, adding his own brand of positivity and enthusiasm.
It takes resourcefulness and critical thinking to get us through these unprecedented times and Cody has these qualities. He’s not afraid of challenges. I’ve personally noticed his compassion for the poor and underserved in our county, especially children and the disabled.
Cody would be a true public servant for the people of Mesa County. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Cody Davis for county commissioner. Cody’s stable integrity can bring us through the next four years in local government.
ROSANNE CROFT
Fruita