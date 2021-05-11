Support Colorado’s filmmaking industry
Thank you for supporting House Bill 21-1285, which would funnel $10 million in support to the Colorado film and arts industries.
This will even the playing field regarding support given by neighboring states. While the Colorado legislature only provided its film industry with $250,000 this fiscal year, Grand Junction film makers Hank Braxtan and Ariell Brachfeld received $90,000 for their next project, which begins filming this summer in western Colorado.
If you are not familiar with their work, on June 19, the Avalon Theatre Foundation will be hosting a red carpet fundraiser event of their latest film, “Dragon Soldiers,” along with Hollywood actors Ruben Pla and Antuone Torbert.
“Dragon Soldiers” is a genre film that many film aficionados would call a “creature feature.” I’m an amateur and simply refer to it as a fun, engaging and entertaining movie.
Listening to the original film score by Edwin Wendler is worth the price of admission! Wendler’s works include “X-Men” and “The Resident.”
The Sentinel is correct that filmmaking pumps up the local economy and monetizes the gorgeous backdrops of our Western Slope. Additionally, “Dragon Soldiers” utilized local film students as extras and had local military veterans on hand to provide expertise to actors on how to professionally operate weapons and go on reconnaissance missions.
I am hopeful that HP 21-1285 funnels some needed financial support to our talented filmmakers on the Western Slope. I hope the Grand Valley comes out in force to the Avalon Theatre on June 19 to watch a fun movie, to salute our local filmmakers and to meet the actors who obviously loved their exciting roles and, so far, have kept the Western Slope free of flesh-eating dragons!
STEPHEN DOYLE, President,
Avalon Theatre Foundation
Glade Park
‘TDS’ is a dangerous malady that now affects both parties
It appears inevitable that Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is going to be forced out of her leadership position in the House Republican caucus for her “inability,” according to Kevin McCarthy, to unify the party.
She has committed the unforgivable error of being unwilling to admire the emperor’s new clothes and echo Trump’s widely (nearly universally) disproven claim that he won reelection by a landslide.
If party unity depends on buying into and repeating what you know to be a lie and Cheney has no place in party leadership simply for telling a truth that’s obvious to everyone, then I seriously fear for our party and our country. For four years, many on the other side and in the media suffered from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and now his own party is exhibiting their own version of this dangerous malady. Both versions of it seem to blind the victims to the truth.
JERRY NORTON
Grand Junction
Do your part to stand up for the constitutional order
On exiting the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked what sort of government the delegates had created. His answer: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
And so the “Bill of Rights” guarantees civil rights and liberties to the individual — like freedom of speech, press, and religion. It sets rules for due process of law and reserves all powers not delegated to the federal government to the people or the states.
These 10 amendments are supreme and uncompromising. Nullification is firmly grounded in the text of the U.S. Constitution, specifically Article VI. It states: “This Constitution and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof … shall be the supreme Law of the Land.”
Our elected officials have all taken their oath “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States…..” Sadly, for some this is just lip service.
Today, more than ever, the concept of nullification is the Constitutional safeguard that if the federal government overextends its powers, a state has both a right and a duty to resist by declaring the unconstitutional action NULL and VOID, and therefore nullification is the rightful remedy. This concept extends down to all levels of elected government officials due to their solemn oath.
Do your part and don’t sit idle on the sidelines. Apathy is the largest part of defeat. Step 1 is to remind your local elected officials to support and defend our Constitution, and not to cater to the largest contributing lobbyist. Step 2 is to identify those who do not follow their sacred oath and expose them for their lack of integrity. Step 3 is to vote them out of office on the very next election cycle. This simple process will ensure that our constitutional republic will continue on throughout the ages, no matter of political party or affiliation.
DAVID PEASLEE
Colorado Springs