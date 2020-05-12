Sentinel more balanced? Local reader says no
As I read Sunday’s (May 10) Sentinel, I was surprised to read that, up until recently, the Sentinel had a far right-wing bias in its news reporting according to Bonnie Van Camp.
It was only in the last couple of years that the Sentinel brought in “new voices” in an effort to balance its coverage to be more informative and “fact based” so that it would agree with her left-wing ideology. It’s only “far right” if you are standing on the “far left.”
The “new voices” are more articles from the AP — what I consider to be an arm of the Democratic Party and a purveyor of “FAKE NEWS.” Try to find an article written by an AP writer that in some way doesn’t bash President Trump. You won’t find one.
Charles Kerr believes that our federal government at some point in time was the solution to all of society’s ills. Mr. Kerr even mocks Ronald Reagan’s, “government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.” Mr. Kerr points to the Franklin Roosevelt administration when the country supported an activist, expansive federal government that recruited strong leadership to create solutions to economic failure and WWII needs. I did notice that Mr. Kerr didn’t bring up the corruption and ineptness of the Obama regime. How many government employees have been furloughed during this shutdown?
Best of all we had a “California Republican” try to sell Colorado conservatives on the idea of the National Popular Vote. No wonder Democrats have overtaken California with thinking like that. It is not clear to me how allowing California and New York to determine how this country is run is the best thing for us in the flyover country. Between the two states, Hillary had 6 million more votes. That is more votes than all of Colorado, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Montana, and Idaho. For us who live here on the West Slope, it is like all of the decisions our state makes are primarily made by the Democrats from over on the East Slope where the population is. Ask the people in Craig, Paonia, and Naturita how that is working out? We even have people from the East Slope trying to introduce wolves over here on the West Slope. I think Estes Park would be a better place to start introducing wolves. Think about the possibilities of California politicians and the Colorado River.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Crisis is a preview of how intrusive government feels
I have traveled in China. The Chinese are a wonderful people. Their government is another story. They knew COVID-19 existed in humans months before they warned the world. They also allowed their citizens to travel throughout the world spreading it. It’s straightforward. China is responsible for this pandemic.
We didn’t receive needed data from China. This forced epidemiologists to use incomplete data to create models. Their models were all over the place, but the president took their advice and shut down our economy. That destroyed businesses and livelihoods. It has cost trillions in savings and created trillions in debt. Thirty million unemployed are suffering. It’s time to allow the economy to recover.
Sweden didn’t shut down its economy. They trusted their citizens to voluntarily take precautions to slow the spread of the virus. Deaths in their longterm care facilities were a problem, but they were here, too. Sweden’s death rates are higher than in some countries, but lower than several others.
We’ve learned important lessons. China is our greatest global threat. We need to bring critical manufacturing back home. This has always been President Trump’s position. Shutdowns cause severe recessions. Voluntary precautions work. Airlines and energy companies are in trouble. Both are targets of the New Green Deal. This crisis is a preview of how restricted travel and intrusive government feels.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
It’s nice to see investment in one of the gems of the valley
As a regular bicyclist along the Riverfront Trail through town, I just want to say thank you to the city for the great job they did rebuilding the trail in the Blue Heron section. That’s where the river undermined the trail and a long section fell in the river. In addition to looking extremely durable, it is also aesthetically pleasing. Actually, all the recent upgrades to the trail from Las Colonias through Riverside and beyond look great. It’s nice to see Grand Junction investing in the maintenance for one of the gems of the valley.
JOHN SULLIVAN
Grand Junction