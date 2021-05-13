Maybe it’s employers who should do the math
The editorial “More harm than good?” repeats the anti-labor talking point that “Americans who make more money being unemployed than they did while working have little reason to look for a job before September.”
The editorial says the unemployed can do the math. However, this is not simple equation. It’s what we used to call a word problem.
A U.S. Chamber of Commerce “analysis” mentioned in a one-paragraph press release states that the $300 federal unemployment benefit keeps recipients from seeking work. Good luck finding their actual analysis.
That’s likely because economists have found little evidence to support this latest iteration of the “welfare queen” myth. The Colorado labor department has reinstated the work-search requirement to receive unemployment benefits. Nationally, millions collecting unemployment are considered temporarily laid off and expect to be hired back. Less than half of the workforce is fully vaccinated. And the sectors of the economy that have shed jobs face supply chain issues and structural changes that have little to do with whether people want to work.
It’s true that local labor markets may vary by region. But everywhere, workers at the bottom of the wage scale continue to struggle making ends meet on low pay for jobs with shifting schedules and scant benefits.
If an “extra” $300 is such an incentive, maybe employers should do the math.
CHARLIE QUIMBY
Grand Junction
Thanks to Legislature for deregulating sales of meat
As a local shopper who cares deeply about getting top-notch beef choices, I am excited about the passage of the “Deregulation of direct sales of meat” bill. I would like to thank the Colorado Legislature for unanimously passing this legislation and Gov. Polis for signing it into law.
This bill creates what is known as animal shares, also referred to as herd shares. This allows someone like me to buy a share in a herd from one of the great Western Slope ranchers right down the road. As an owner of a share, I get to select my cut of beef, pay my money directly to the rancher, and get it processed faster by bypassing USDA inspection.
We’ve got the Fourth of July coming up, barbecues at the ready, and I can’t wait to serve my friends some great local grass-fed beef.
LARRY CARTER
Grand Junction
Fruita is making smart moves to contend with growth
Hurrah for the City Council and for wise planning like setting aside an acre for a park in the 37-unit/5-acre development proposed in Fruita.
A duplex or triplex is not a scandal. Another smart idea is installing electric vehicle charging outlets in garages or common parking areas, or asking the developer to use an electric system design that makes EV charging outlet installation by future residents easy. The outlet needed is the same one used to plug in an RV.
As one likely future resident, I encourage Fruita to learn from the zoning history in my current home state where formerly scenic valleys are unbroken housing sprawl, teachers, city hall staff and first responders have long commutes and new, so-called “communities” lack open space.
LAURA MOSER
Pasadena, California
Newcomers should be last ones trying to ‘slam door shut’
I must be dreaming. I’m 70 years old. My grandkids will be graduating from Fruita Monument High School in the next couple of years. My kids graduated from Fruita. My wife and I graduated from Fruita. My parents graduated from Fruita. My grandparents graduated from Fruita.
Am I really reading about people who moved here in the last four to eight years wanting to stop anyone else from building houses in the middle of a town? A bunch of old people wanting to slam the door shut now that they’re here. Give me a break. They’re the same folks that will vote to keep our schools from improving because they don’t have any grandkids in these schools. They’re the same people that moved here when we don’t even know where we’re going to get enough water so that they can take a shower. I wish they would realize how idiotic they sound to those of us that have been here a while. If we had been using their logic, they wouldn’t be here either. I just hope that when issues come up to improve schools, roads, water, etc., they will vote to do so, or we’ll just end up being like the places they just left. God forbid.
ROY BAILEY
Fruita