Life isn’t the same without JUCO
May just doesn’t feel the same without JUCO. I’m in my 30s and I cannot remember a time in my life when I didn’t experience fine spring sunsets in Sam Suplizio field during the JUCO baseball tournament.
I understand and support the reasons why 2020 is a year with limited baseball. But my heart grows heavier as we approach the time I’d normally flock to the stands. It’s the only time of year my whole family gets together anymore. I have so many memories from JUCO — being picked up early from elementary school by my Dad to watch the weekday afternoon games (back when school lasted past Memorial Day); fast friendships with fans sharing the stadium; everyone laughing when the sprinklers randomly came on in the third inning and we all watched the players scramble.
I know 2021 will bring one of the finest tournaments we’ve ever had. You can bet I’ll be there. And until then, thank you for all the good times I’ve enjoyed. Grand Junction makes a special showing every single year, and I know a multitude of people work hard to ensure that success. Thank you to all of the hearts and hands that give us one of Grand Junction’s finest gifts. I miss you. I love you. See you in 12 short months.
MEGAN STRAW
Grand Junction
GarCo consistently denies protections with oil and gas
Dwayne Knudson recently praised the Garfield County commissioners for conditions of approval on two drilling pads located in my community, Battlement Mesa. His letter to the editor points to these as proof of their balanced leadership on oil and gas decisions.
Let me clarify that the Garfield commissioners did not embrace these conditions as Knudson implies. While both Ursa Operating LLC and the county planning department began the permitting process with many conditions of approval in place, Battlement Mesa residents had to fight very hard to secure critical protections. We spent thousands of hours writing comments, hosting community meetings and speaking in public hearings. In spite of all our work, the community was denied 12 basic protections we thought particularly important, such as emergency response plans, toxic air pollution controls of storage tanks, and repair of major leaks within 24 hours.
The stark truth remains that despite the many conditions tied to the Battlement Mesa drilling permits, residents have experienced significant negative impacts. From pipeline breaks and resulting flooding to chemical fires, noise and odor complaints, there is no pretending that drilling close to the places people live and work can be made “OK” with conditions of approval.
Over the years, Garfield County has consistently sided with industry over their constituents in Battlement Mesa and other communities. Now the commissioners are suing the state to stop basic protections for public health and the environment recently adopted by the state Air Quality Control Commission. Siding with industry once again, the commissioners are attempting to stop new statewide rules that require:
■ More frequent leak detection and rapid repair within 1,000 feet of homes and schools;
■ Better emission controls for storage tanks to limit release of methane and volatile organic compounds that create harmful ozone; and
■ Annual inspections for leaks at low-producing wells.
Battlement Mesa is an exception to how decisions are made in Garfield County, where oil and gas development is treated as a “use by right” and goes through little to no local permitting. This is why it is critical to have strong statewide rules to protect our air quality and public health.
DAVE DeVANNEY
Chair, Battlement Concerned Citizens
Battlement Mesa
Rankin is working to hard to solve state’s fiscal challenges
Evidently, Debra Irvine has become desperate in her failing attempt to replace our experienced and hardest working state senator, Bob Rankin.
Sen. Rankin has always supported the Homestead tax exemption and is continuing to do so as he works to balance a budget in the most difficult financial crisis the state has ever faced.
Perhaps she doesn’t understand what goes on inside the Capitol or on the budget committee.
Please continue to support Sen. Bob Rankin. His experience is undisputed!
Thank you,
LOIS DUNN
Grand Junction
Scientific paper didn’t say makeshift masks are useless
After reading Greg Corle’s letter to the editor on Sunday on why he doesn’t wear a mask, I looked up the cited paper from the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. While the article did state masks may not prevent the spread of the COVID-19, it also stated “There is evidence from laboratory studies with coughing infectious subjects that surgical masks are effective at preventing emission of large particles and minimizing lateral dispersion of cough particles, but with simultaneous displacement of aerosol emission upward and downward from the mask.”
From what I understand, COVID-19 is transmitted by inhalation of both respiratory droplets and aerosols near the source. Hence the 6-foot distancing when talking and 12-foot plus distancing if you are coughing or sneezing. Surgical (cloth) masks help prevent your spread of droplets onto other people or surfaces and will also block some of the aerosol dispersals. Apparently the aerosols dissipate quickly, especially outdoors and unless you are in close quarters, do not impose as severe a threat.
I am not an infectious disease scientist so I will follow the recommendations of the CDC, and knowledgeable doctors such as Anthony Fauci. I will do everything I can to protect the people around me, especially those who are vulnerable or work in a position where they come into contact with hundreds of people a day. And even though it is uncomfortable and somewhat inconvenient, I will wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, and wash my hands often. To not do so indicates you are not doing all you can to protect those around you, and that you are more concerned with your image and comfort than the safety of others.
MICHAEL PRICE
Hotchkiss
Colorado should extend options for ‘to-go’ alcohol sales
Colorado leaders recently extended a temporary lifeline to the state’s restaurants. Restrictions that previously barred businesses from offering alcohol alongside take-out and delivery orders were suspended—a welcome revenue stream for struggling restaurants and a fresh option for consumers. As the state begins to reopen, these changes should be made permanent.
One in 10 Americans who currently utilize dine-out options from restaurants include alcohol with their orders. As consumers become more familiar with alcohol delivery options, these sales could multiply.
The benefits outweigh potential drawbacks.
Restaurant delivery platforms already direct drivers to follow the protocols of the typical bartender to prevent alcohol misuse. Age verification via government issued I.D., as well as screening recipients for visible signs of intoxication, is standard procedure. Enforcement of these protocols should be frequent and thorough.
Restaurant businesses are a staple of the Colorado economy—responsible for $14 billion in activity every year. Extending alcohol to-go options indefinitely will give restaurants needed help to jumpstart the Centennial State’s recovery. Policymakers, businesses and consumers alike can raise a glass in support.
JACKSON SHEDELBOWER
Communications Director
American Beverage Institute
Washington, D.C.