Help sought to restore Glenwood Canyon
Wildfire season is fast approaching, and with it comes the memory of 2020’s record-breaking fires.
The Grizzly Creek Fire, in particular, hit close to home. Thankfully no lives were lost and no homes were burned, but the fire closed Interstate 70 for 13 days, damaged water and power infrastructure, threatened several neighborhoods of Glenwood Canyon and burned through some of the most iconic landscapes of the Western Slope.
Just 10 days after the Grizzly Creek Fire ignited, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers launched the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance (GCRA), knowing that collaboration would be key. Already, restoration efforts have begun in the Hanging Lake and Grizzly Creek areas. To ensure the continued success of our efforts, we’re now launching an ambitious $100,000 fundraising campaign.
Thank you to the many supporters who have already mobilized to provide funding for RFOV’s community building, community education, and community-engaged restoration. The assistance of individual donors and business Partners in Renewal has enabled RFOV to prepare for a busy season.
But restoration is a multi-year process. RFOV has committed to renewing the Grizzly Creek Burn Area. Now, we’re asking for your commitment. Donate today: Alpine Bank has generously pledged to match the first $25,000 in contributions. Individual donors at the $500 level will be entered into a raffle to win a ReCycle Art Aspen cruiser bike. Online donations can be made at: www.rfov.org/donate.
REBECCA SCHILD
Executive director,
Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers
Support new cabinet-level agency for early childhood
Last November, I celebrated when Coloradans overwhelmingly passed Proposition EE to fund universal preschool across our state. Personally, as an advocate for early care and education and as a business owner, I knew this was an important first step so children across the state could access preschool. This change will start in 2023 when funding for Prop EE is implemented and there is much work to be done both locally and statewide to prepare.
Early childhood is one of the most important periods in life, with nearly 90% of brain growth occurring before the age of five. When children, families and teachers are supported, then children have a great chance for success in life and building strong communities in the future.
Alongside Save the Children Action Network, let us support legislation to create a new cabinet-level state agency for early childhood in Colorado. Our state lawmakers are considering legislation today to create historic change for early education. This will allow Colorado to align early childhood programs, promote equitable delivery of resources, support parents in accessing programs for their children, and help give kids a strong start in life.
Help make Colorado a great place for young kids by supporting House Bill 21-1304 to create the Colorado Department of Early Childhood.
TAMMIE McCOLE
Grand Junction
In rebuking Cheney for telling truth, how can GOP be trusted?
The GOP has become a one-person cult. Who now will accept the Republican Party as capable of offering sound leadership to the country? The Republicans in the House of Representatives have revealed the depth of their depravity by failing to acknowledge the loss by our former president in the 2020 election, and they voted to remove Liz Cheney from her major role with the GOP in the House.
Cheney, a staunch conservative, has refused to endorse the “Big Lie” and she speaks truth to the nation about that issue. Wednesday, the GOP censured her in order to pay homage to their “Supreme Leader” and they removed her as the third-ranking Republican member of the House.
Shame on the GOP for endorsing falsehood and fabrication and showing allegiance to one who does. The GOP does not deserve to continue as a major political party in light of this action! Who will believe anything the GOP has to say about any issue or policy in the future? Obviously, those Republicans in the House believe it is more important to be re-elected than to serve the democratic ideals of our nation. Sad business, indeed.
DICK ARNOLD
Grand Junction
Protecting Americans by getting vaccinated is patriotic
Those in the military are patriotic Americans who put themselves in harm’s way to protect Americans.
Being vaccinated, far less risky than being in the military, is patriotic, and also protects Americans.
Those who don’t vaccinate with flimsy excuses need to consider the freedoms they enjoy at the expense of those in the military and how they can also participate in protecting Americans by being vaccinated. C’mon folks, get the vaccine!
WES SUTTERLIN
Grand Junction