Recall targeting Haitz is a ‘political witch hunt’
When it comes to the recall, I would like to point out some items.
On the site that they have organized, it states that Mrs. Haitz has “turned local control of school dollars over to extremist organizations. She turned fundamental parts of her job to expensive lawyers and denied pleas from students for health help.” The facts are that she has spent more hours than anyone ever has on any school board in my 23 years in the district. She has changed the way comments are heard and valued. She has attended multiple district-level meetings that have never been attended. She has spent hours upon hours in Mind Springs and working on mental health help for all students not just on school campuses and not just kids, but families.
I would ask that citizens educate themselves on the “extremist” groups that the recall effort belong to. It is public knowledge. Stop using our kids in schools as pawns to your political games. Answer me this ... how are you different from the curriculum companies and testing companies that use our kids the same way? STOP using students in your games. You cannot claim to be bipartisan in any way. This recall is a political witch hunt.
CHRISTY ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Teacher feels profession is in capable hands
As a high school teacher in the valley, I do not support the efforts to recall Andrea Haitz.
I have worked for D51 for almost a decade, and this is the first board that I’ve experienced where I actually know what’s going on in our district. And that is not for a lack of trying. Ironically, this school year is the least active I’ve been with the district and community since I started, and yet I know what’s going on now more than I ever have.
Our board has to make difficult decisions, and some in our community are looking for a scapegoat on which to direct all of this grief. I, for one, appreciate the transparency. I’ve never seen a board willing to stay until midnight at meetings to listen to each and every community member who wants to have their voice heard.
This board as a whole, despite each having their own opinions that are usually conflicting, work well together. They each listen to each other’s concerns, and they clearly take the community’s concerns into consideration. I don’t believe for one second that there are nefarious agendas, or that anyone is receiving money from “extremist groups.” We all need to remember that just because someone disagrees with you, that doesn’t make them an extremist!
That being said, I won’t speak ill of Mr. Cook. I’ve met him several times and it’s always been a pleasant experience. I even took a professional development class with him and it was very helpful! But I value the democratic process more, and Andrea was fairly elected into her position. I understand that part of the democratic process is also recalls and special elections, but recalls are supposed to have merit behind them. In my eyes, the reasons to recall Mrs. Haitz are weak, mostly hearsay, and some are entirely false.
In my opinion, this is a personal attack against someone who some in our community don’t agree with politically. I don’t appreciate how kids are being used as weapons in the recall efforts. Everything Andrea has done has been in the best interest of D51 students. With this current board, I’m not concerned about not getting a raise this year to compensate for inflation. I’m not concerned about my voice not being heard, and I’m certainly not afraid to speak my mind because of any perceived elitism displayed by the board.
JALISA DEPRIEST
Grand Junction
Canals and trails can work for the benefit of all
Years ago the city of Northglenn initiated a 26-mile trails system. It was successful and included the support of canal operators, schools, churches, libraries, scouts, etc. Even the surrounding cities watched it develop for inclusion into their own plans.
Once the plan was approved, the city zoned the trails and ditches as open space, and they were treated as any other open space such as parks.
Some of the many benefits:
■ The trails were covered by the city’s insurance.
■ Maintenance of the trails portion was done by the city.
■ Streets were striped and trails paved with eight-foot-wide lanes for both police access and ambulance service.
■ The trails were laid out to take advantage of all canals, drainages and low-traffic streets so that children and adults could easily access schools, libraries, churches and other public facilities.
Grand Junction also has a special benefit. All drainages go to the river, which means that trails would all tie into the extensive Riverfront trails system already in place.
If canal operators ignore the benefits without considering growth, the city will totally engulf the canals with unstoppable incursions of adults and kids. They will become vulnerable and experience serious liability.
Including canals and drainages as part of a transportation corridor is a win-win for everybody.
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction