The current cost to lease our federal public lands for grazing private cattle is $1.35 per AUM (animal unit month). For this very low price, livestock growers have the privilege of using resources that the Bureau of Land Management or U.S. Forest Service administers and maintains — through public tax dollars.
Public lands are for the public, and for wildlife held in the public trust. Those with the privilege of grazing livestock on public lands carry the responsibility of stewarding their private property — including accepting and mitigating the risks of grazing in the heart of wildlife habitat. Bears, mountain lions, and coyotes all make their homes on our public lands — it is part of what defines the West.
Colorado voters decided in 2020 to restore gray wolves to their historic home on our public lands too, with paws on the ground by the end of this year. Safeguarding livestock in wildlife habitat is and should be a part of doing business — range riders to monitor herds, delayed turnout for small calves, removing carcasses, and rangeland management techniques like low-stress livestock handling to keep herds together and restore their natural behavioral defenses against predators.
Producers and biologists continue to come up with new and innovative tools to help domestic livestock share the landscape with native carnivores. However, when livestock is turned loose on our public lands, unmanaged as though they themselves are wildlife, native carnivores should not pay the price — nor should taxpayers.
DELIA MALONE
Redstone
Troubling signs appear at Colorado state legislature
It is the long-term tendency of governments to centralize powers. This is easily observed with our Federal government, but is increasingly seen in some state governments like California, Oregon and New York. I hope this attitude does not take on life in Colorado — the practice of methodically taking power away from the people to self-govern. Unfortunately signs of this were seen recently with Governor Jared Polis championing Senate Bill 213 that would shift local land-use powers from counties and municipalities to the state.
The promoters used the emotional buzz phrase “affordable housing,” which of course is a dire issue across most of the country. But what goes up must come down and most economic data projects a material fall, if not a hard fall, in real estate values and rents, not unlike 2008-2012. In short, simple economics will likely begin to correct much of this in the next 1-2 years without the state’s “Hi, I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Equally concerning was the governor’s office’s disingenuous words of purpose in “to better protect property rights” and combat “special interests.” Is the state forcing particular land use protecting property rights? Are counties and municipalities “special interests?” Is the Governor trying to save the counties and municipalities and the people from themselves? Thankfully more moderate thought ruled the day in the Senate. But watch out, the bill’s sponsors promised to be back next year.
DAVID ZOLLNER
Grand Junction
Immigrants could be an asset for our community
In a recent Daily Sentinel there was an article about migrants’ midnight deadline. In the piece was a photo of a man holding a sleeping child. The look on that man’s face was heartbreaking to me. I interpreted it as fearful, desperate, hopeful, protective and strong in the midst of complete uncertainty.
That family and thousands more like them could be integrated into our community. They could solve our “help wanted” problem and would be grateful and productive. Give that man a job and his family will not be a burden to social services.
We have caring people in Mesa County who would gladly be part of a group to financially support a family until they get on their feet. And churches, whose reason for being is to help families in dire straits, are plentiful. Maybe we are already supporting some families and I just don’t know about it. Perhaps the “migrant problem” seems too large to be solved. Look up the “Starfish Story.” It says it all.