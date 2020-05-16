Can’t we do ‘bare minimum’ to keep infection rates low?
In last Sunday’s Daily Sentinel, one of my neighbors declared his defiance of recommendations to wear a mask in public, suggesting that those in our community who comply are “village scolds.” To begin with, I would like to acknowledge where we agree.
N95 masks should be reserved mostly for front-line workers. In addition to healthcare workers and first responders, I would include “essential” workers with frequent public contact. But there’s nothing magical about simply putting an N95 respirator on one’s face. It has to be worn correctly, or it offers sub-optimal protection to the wearer. As a health-care provider, I can attest that it is not easy to do it right, and I have seen plenty of well-meaning people doing it wrong.
However, my neighbor and I disagree on the benefit of general mask usage during this pandemic. We do not wear masks and other face coverings to protect ourselves. We do it to protect each other. The Mayo Clinic recommends mask usage for this reason. At any moment, I cannot know if I am infected. If I sneeze while walking around City Market, my mask will reduce the number of virus particles I release. Even if the mask provides 65% containment, isn’t it better than no protection?
Finally, to quote my neighbor, “wearing a … mask helps keep up the morale of a panicked few. And it signals social virtue to the tribe.” Evidently, to my neighbor, the substantial fraction of us who are following masking and social distancing recommendations are merely a “panicked few.” As for the signaling part, I would argue that there is a real value to the signal. Following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, flag pins and patriotic paraphernalia were everywhere. People who had never been to New York City were wearing “I♥NY” and “FDNY” hats and T-shirts in public to show solidarity. Those pins and T-shirts never stopped a single terrorist, but they boosted morale when we really needed it. Now when I see someone wearing even the most basic face covering, I see someone who cares enough to mildly inconvenience themselves for the benefit of their community.
We have been very lucky in the valley, so far. But if we want to reopen the economy and to go back to business as usual, can we at least do the bare minimum to keep our infection rate low?
BRIAN LOCHLAER
Fruita
What does Wagner suggest we use to guide virus response?
Rick Wagner, in his most recent column, “Crisis comes with a political agenda,” states that, “models of COVID-19 impact have been wildly incorrect. Yet government officials continue to use them as motives to dictate policy.”
Well, yeah, Rick. The numbers are all we have to go by. The world works only with numbers, and the more numbers the better, because the numbers tell us the trajectory of the virus.
Later in his column, Rick comes across the answer: “We now have an improved assessment of the damage the virus can do…” Yes, Rick! There’s the solution you were groping for! We have more numbers, improving the models.
But, alas, Rick didn’t realize he had found the solution. Instead he tripped over the answer and sprawled to the wrong conclusion. He dislikes nationwide polls because they don’t agree with his assessment of the public mood. He suggests people are rebelling against “draconian” measures inhibiting the practice of their constitutional rights. But the president declared a national emergency, then told the governors, “You are on your own.”
Rick suggests people believe it is time to move forward. Don’t Tread On Me! I know my rights! I have the right to mingle, unmasked, armed, as a redneck, er, red-blooded American patriot to spread disease everywhere and give all citizens equal opportunity to get sick and die! Because, as the lieutenant governor of Texas says, there are things more important than living. He didn’t mean Heaven. He meant business.
Rick is correct abut politics and numbers. Trump is hounding the Centers for Disease Control about the way they report COVID-19 deaths. He wants his thumb under the scale so the number of deaths won’t look so bad. Which numbers shall we use to calculate lethality — Trump numbers or true numbers?
To be fair, Rick has a dog in this fight. Quarantined, there are fewer drivers. Less traffic equals fewer accidents which equals fewer ambulances hauling injured patients — possible clients for his injury business. One hopes that his wrecked business improves with increased traffic, and the ambulances one again are full of potential clients, and not COVID-19 patients bound for hospitals.
DAVID McWILLIAMS
Grand Junction
Congress sits on fat salaries while slow-walking stimulus
Since Congress is slow to act on a second stimulus check package for the American people, there should be a way that American taxpayers can place a stop-payment on the paychecks for members of Congress.
I would start with the Republicans in the U. S. Senate, because they have already told the House of Representatives that any new stimulus checks for the American people would not be discussed before June. Even if the House passes a stimulus bill with more checks for Americans right now, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has indicated this legislation would be dead on arrival. Let’s stop his paycheck first!
While Congress is taking its sweet time in passing any legislation to help us, millions of Americans will suffer financially as well as put their health in danger due to losing their health insurance. Because Congress is sandbagging the current legislation, millions of Americans feel compelled to go back to work in a semi-open economy.
The COVID-19 curve is barely on the downside right now. This means that more Americans will become infected and put more stress on our health-care system. Actually, America does not really have a health-care system. It has a disease management system which has a terrible track record so far.
If only there were a way to put a stop-payment on congressional paychecks. While Americans suffer, members of Congress have the luxury of us paying their fat salaries of $174,000 a year. November seems so far away to vote these people out of office.
RANDY FRICKE
New Castle