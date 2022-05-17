Cameo shooting range is a gem, now staff it properly!
Mesa County, you have a “World Class” shooting range out at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex (CSEC) that is bringing in thousands of visitors from outside of western Colorado annually. They are spending millions of dollars in our local economy and most of you are unaware of it.
I am the President of the Action Pistol Group of Grand Junction. We host two major competitions at Cameo annually that bring in over 600 competitors from all over the United States and eight foreign countries. They book flights to Grand Junction, stay in hotels, eat at restaurants, rent cars and we encourage them to vacation here before or after the match. They are amazed at the range facilities and the beautiful valley.
CSEC is managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). When the facility opened in the fall of 2018, they only had a staff of three full time employees and a few part-time employees, which was fine for the time, but since then, CSEC has added two of the best Sporting Clay Courses in the world and a Long Range Rifle area that is only rivaled by the NRA Whittington Center in Raton, New Mexico.
But there is a problem. CPW has not hired more employees to keep up with the growth. CSEC has built all this success on the backs of volunteers. A similar range, the Ben Avery Shooting Facility North of Phoenix, has 40 full time employees and is only open 40 hours a week, eight hours a day. CSEC is currently open 12 hours a day, seven days per week, and they have only four full time employees and four part time employees! This level of staffing is absurd for a facility the size and scope of CSEC.
City leaders, Chambers of Commerce, hotel and restaurant managers and everyone who enjoys hunting and the shooting sports, you should be asking our new CPW Northwest Regional Manager Travis Black why CPW is not properly staffing CSEC.
The events that take place here have brought in millions of dollars to Mesa County. The CSEC staff can’t keep up this pace forever. CPW owes it to our region, our state and frankly to our nation, to not let this crown jewel of a facility deteriorate. CPW leadership needs to take positive action and increase CSEC staffing.
SCOTT MARTIN
Grand Junction
Todd Rowell is the right man to be our sheriff
“Never stop fighting until the fight is done.” — Elliott Ness, in the movie The Untouchables.
This expectation of greatness accompanied with perseverance is a beautiful thing! Kudos to all public servants in all areas of first response, thank you for being in the fight!
We have known Todd Rowell for over a decade and he lives a life that reflects our values! Todd’s love for his family, friends and community is tangible. With more than 20 years in public service in Mesa County, Todd leads with integrity, bringing with it a love for family, community and western Colorado.
Todd is qualified and prepared to continue as our county Sheriff. His history in the U.S. Marines has proven he will lead Mesa County to a collective win with the honor that starts with oneself. Todd will help our community maintain and celebrate the freedoms that exists and must be honored and protected. We believe Todd Rowell is the man for the Sheriff position.
Thank you Todd, and continue to “fight the good fight”
NIKKI LASSAUX
Grand Junction
Glad to see Colorado fish name brought up to date
The recent news of the Colorado Wildlife Commission changing the name of the Colorado squawfish to the Colorado pikeminnow is old news.
The American Fisheries Society publishes a book entitled Common and Scientific Names of Fishes in North America and updates it every few years. Currently the 7th edition is available. However the Society changed the name of all the squawfish (of which there were four species) in 1998. So this name change was finalized long before the Commission’s May 4 meeting.
I am glad that they are now up to date.
FRANK PFEIFER
Grand Junction