Sentinel should be ashamed for Supreme Court cartoon
Catherine Ebel’s letter and the Sentinel’s nasty cartoon about Justice Clarence Thomas accepting gifts from a friend are disgusting.
The huge gifts are from a dear friend. There is nothing in the Constitution that prohibits same.
There is no “Code of Ethics” for the Supremes and shouldn’t be. If such a thing was done, the leftist media would simply have a heyday examining Christmas and birthday gifts to the court originalists.
The high court is there to assure that laws are constitutional, period. They do not pass laws nor administer them. If they ever bias a decision to favor a friend, then Ms. Ebel will have reason to get her shorts in a knot. I don’t hear a peep from the other justices and suggest that she and the Sentinel get excited about the Biden family benefiting financially from foreign companies and an enemy like China.
FRANK WATTS
Fruita
Interior must act quickly to protect imperiled wolves
This year is the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Endangered Species Act and one of its greatest success stories is itself imperiled by the Biden administration’s delay and apparent unwillingness to act.
In Montana, hunters can kill as many as 20 wolves each (10 by gun and 10 by trap). They can use neck strangulation snares, leghold traps, bait and calls to lure wolves to their death.
In Idaho, there are no limits. Even wolves in Yellowstone National Park have been frequently lured out of the park’s protection to their deaths.
The Biden administration could have prevented this slaughter and continues to delay action that would stop it.
In August of 2021, Dan Ashe (the former Director of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under President Obama) wrote a Washington Post op-ed urging Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to act and issue emergency protections for gray wolves as permitted under the Endangered Species Act. Mr. Ashe outlined exactly why she should act and under what authority. He followed up in December of that year with a letter signed by directors of zoos and aquariums.
Late last year, Jaime Clark (the former Director of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under President Clinton), joined Mr. Ashe and urged Secretary Haaland to immediately protect wolves in the Northern Rockies.
Hundreds of conservation biologists and other scientists, in addition to members of Congress, have implored the administration to act.
To date, President Biden and Secretary Haaland have ignored the former USFWS directors and the scientists and the members of Congress and their pleas to act.
Hundreds of wolves have been killed since then and Haaland has taken no action and provided no updates. She could end this unsustainable killing with a single secretarial order, as the former directors of the USFWS have asked her to do.
Secretary Haaland needs to focus on her responsibilities as the current leader of the U.S. Department of the Interior and at long last act, before it is too late.
KAREN HOLMAN
Fruita
Movement to dismantle public schools is here
Friday’s letter to The Daily Sentinel by Mr. Miskel, decrying the “woke education system” that he is convinced is the root cause of “our demise” is a classic example of the manufactured outrage and appeals to fear exemplified by Tucker Carlson and his former colleagues in right-wing media.
Teachers are “indoctrinating our youth” to “question their sexual orientation at far too early an age?” Where? Anybody out there actually know any teachers anywhere doing that? Here in District 51 schools? Of course not.
Are teachers “promoting the questioning of our entire existence as a free society” and “teaching a communistic form of ideals that focus on America’s “wrongs?” Really?
Seems to me that teaching actual history, which does include slavery, Jim Crow, oppression and denial of rights to various minorities, etc., is the real patriotic version. Because students then can see how our nation has progressed to right these wrongs, and striven to become more just, insuring more equality of opportunity (and yes, “inclusion”), and trying to truly to form “a more perfect union.” Teaching a whitewashed version of history, so no student can possibly feel “uncomfortable” about the blemishes of our past, is not patriotic. Because it’s a lie.
But apparently we need to “fight to remove/eliminate this liberal communist/Marxist brainwashing from our schools” (note the increasing use of the “communist/Marxist” term for anything the extreme right-wing doesn’t like).
He next proposes that we need to allow school choice with taxpayer funding. Luckily, our founders (meaning those who wrote the Colorado Constitution) specifically outlawed public funds to religious or sectarian schools, and any funding to teach those “tenets” — thus the state Supreme Court ruled Douglas County’s voucher program unconstitutional in 2015.
There’s a common theme to these book-banning and “woke” education hysterias sweeping the nation. Nothing could be more divisive for our nation than “parental choice” creating uncounted widely divergent versions of education and truly of reality — and expecting taxpayers to foot the bill. Make no mistake about it — it is a movement bent on destroying our public school system. And we don’t even need to look outside of Mesa County to see it in action.
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction