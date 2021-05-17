Thanks to all who gave time to vaccination site
I had the privilege to play a very small role in the recent COVID Vaccination Clinic at Two Rivers Convention Center. It allowed me to observe first-hand the tireless work of Mesa County Public Health staff and the generous donation of much time and energy by the many volunteers from our community. They truly “built the airplane as they were flying it” and succeeded in vaccinating thousands of residents who showed up to get their shots.
Sadly, the convention center site closed last week due to a drop in turnout, but that in no way diminishes what was manifested as a clear example of what can be accomplished when we work together for the good of everyone. I’m so grateful to have been a part of it.
PAULA MASSA ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Get the shot if you want, but don’t shame those who don’t
Lots of people lately are waving the red, white, and blue telling us that it’s patriotic to wear a mask and comparing military service with getting vaccinated. The real question should not be if you are going to get the shot, but instead why would you if you are not at any real risk?
If one simply looks at the factual data published by scientists and our own Centers for Disease Control, people will see that the risks of COVID are extremely low. In reviewing the most recent data available from the CDC as of May 14, 2021, they state that 32,681,787 people in the USA have contracted COVID. Of those, there have been 581,573 deaths recorded where COVID was listed on the death certificate in addition to many other conditions. Based upon these numbers, if you were to contract COVID, your chances of dying from it are just 1.77% and that is if you have additional comorbidities or are otherwise unhealthy. The CDC goes further to report that of all recorded deaths, approximately 10% (58,157 or 0.17%) were recorded as COVID being the contributing (primary) cause of death and roughly 5% (29,000 or 0.08%) listed COVID as the ONLY cause on the death certificate. Eighty percent of all COVID-related deaths have happened to people 65 or older, with nearly half of those being 85 or older and in some areas 40-50% of deaths happened in nursing and care facilities for seniors.
Additionally, a newly released study out of Denmark found that of 4 million people who had contracted COVID, just 0.65% experienced any kind of reinfection. So, one has to wonder why they are pushing people who have already had the disease and largely immune from it to get injected.
If you want to get the shot, feel free but don’t shame others who are following the data and do not feel the same way. Instead of injecting children and healthy adults with new medicines, maybe the focus should be on protecting those most at risk: Seniors with underlying health issues.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
Compare Florida’s success story to Dems’ ill-fated agenda
The president is proposing spending $2 trillion in addition to his $2 trillion for so-called “infrastructure.” We are already spending $4 trillion in COVID-19 relief funds. That’s a total of $8 trillion.
Only the initial $2 trillion was needed. To put this in perspective, relief during the 2008 financial crisis totaled $1 trillion. Democrats are printing money. They know this leads to inflation. That makes everyone poorer and in need of government programs. A socialist/progressive government is their objective.
President Biden’s executive orders unwittingly encouraged a tsunami of undocumented immigrants that overwhelmed our capacity to care for them. He blames the system he inherited. That system was limiting migrants, drug smuggling and human trafficking. The president believes our country is fundamentally racist. That’s why we don’t want open borders. What people really don’t want is to be called racist. Accusing people of being racist is being used to stifle all dissent.
It’s all about power. Fear of climate change is key to the Democrats’ power grab. Sorry, the world is not ending. Steven Koonin was the chief scientist in the Obama Energy Department. He’s written a book titled “Unsettled.” It points out how what the media and politicians say about climate science has drifted far from the actual science. He is a distinguished physicist and a dedicated environmentalist.
COVID-19 science has bounced all over. What’s clear is Democrats love the power it’s given them.
Riots shouldn’t be tolerated and they are not in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t give “get out of jail free cards” and backs the police. He fought COVID-19 successfully without long-term lock-downs. He followed medical science and protected the elderly and kept kids in school. He’s keeping Florida’s taxes low and the economy strong. This is how Republican government works. DeSantis is a rising star. He graduated from Yale and Harvard Law with honors and also served as an officer in the Navy.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa