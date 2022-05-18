EV adoption, carbon price critical for solving climate
With gas prices continuing to rise (even despite falling oil prices), electric vehicle sales increased 76% in the first quarter of 2022, which helped double the EV market share to 5.2% year-over-year. It’s no surprise that many Americans are discovering that EVs are cheaper to own and operate, are convenient to drive and charge at home and are a great way to insulate the household budget from wildly fluctuating gas prices.
One criticism I sometimes hear is that driving electric is just making a choice between burning coal (for electricity) and burning oil. But even an EV that isn’t charged from renewable sources is still much more efficient than gas or diesel-driven vehicles. The new entry-level Ford F-150 Lightning has a battery with the energy equivalent of 2.7 gallons of gasoline, but it’s enough to give it 230 miles of range … the equivalent of 85 mpg! Furthermore, our electricity supply is quickly decoupling itself from coal and other fossil fuels. The EPA Power Profiler shows that 36.5% of our region’s electricity already comes from renewables. And with Xcel and other providers retiring coal plants, our electricity, and therefore EV driving, only gets cleaner with time. It’s hard to imagine a gas car getting cleaner as it gets older.
There’s a way to further accelerate and incentivize the EV revolution, and in doing so, save American families even more money. A price on carbon with border carbon adjustment and a monthly carbon cashback to households would help reduce emissions at this critical time when we must solve climate change.
With recent bipartisan climate talks between Senator Manchin and others, it’s encouraging to see climate policy momentum in Washington D.C. Continued bipartisan cooperation is essential, and we are grateful to our own Senator Hickenlooper for reaching across the aisle to work on solving this problem that is so critical to western Colorado.
AARON HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
Parents of LGTB students have legitimate fears
Nathan Deal’s article about Andrea Haitz’ recent regrettable social media postings devalued and dismissed the legitimate safety concerns of parents who have LGBTQIA+ youth in the District 51 system. His editorial choice, referring to these parents as “frightened” — in quotation marks — sends a clear message that their concerns are not legitimate.
As a parent of LGBTQIA+ student who was educated in this school district, I can verify that the fear these parents feel for their children’s physical and emotional safety is real and springs from their lived experience.
In future, I would ask The Daily Sentinel to lose the dismissive quotation marks when reporting on a person’s perspective.
CARLENE GOLDTHWAITE
Fruita
Abortion restrictions are not based in conservatism
Here are two statements I believe to be true. One, it has been a bedrock principle of conservatism and the Republican party that citizens should be able to live their lives with a minimum of governmental restraint. Two, the folks who are against abortion do so on religious grounds and deny personal freedom — they are members of conservative faiths. The two statements are in opposition to each other.
Article I of the Bill of Rights, among other things, prohibits Congress from creating an established national religion. Everyone has the right to believe what she or he wishes. In addition, the basic conservative principle stated above says that a woman has a natural right to decide how she will live her life without government interference. But that is at the federal level and actions by Congress.
If enough Supreme Court Justices believe that abortion is immoral, they can rule against legal precedents that allow abortions. They do so on religious grounds, yet they will base their argument on all kinds of technical legal details. The result is a de facto federal religion.
States can and have enacted anti-abortion laws. Their right to do so is based on the principle that reserves to the states any actions not held by the federal government in the Constitution. Again, up to this point, the religious basis for those state laws is never offered publicly.
Where abortion is against the law, the situation directly invalidates the politically conservative principle of individual freedom and responsibility.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction
Abortion laws should be up to each state and the voters
Even Justice Ginsburg questioned how Constitutional Roe v. Wade was 50 years ago. The repeal would not mean a woman will be denied an abortion. It means it will be up to each state and the voters to decide. So the uproar around over turning Roe v. Wade is that the federal government and the Supreme Court should not be making these laws.
Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Legislature have already passed and signed the bill that allows women in Colorado to get an abortion on demand. Taking away power from the federal government and giving it back to each state and each state’s voters is where it should be and should remain.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction