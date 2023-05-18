Editor’s Note: Below is a letter from Catherine Ebel, who was the victim of fraud. Someone submitted a letter under her name using her email address. The Sentinel’s editorial page editor, Andy Smith, did not take the necessary steps to verify authorship. The Sentinel apologizes to Ms. Ebel and will redouble its efforts to authenticate letters going forward.
I would never share my political views in a letter
This letter is in response to a letter published April 27 using my name as the writer. I only became aware of the fraudulent use of my name when I read a rebuttal in the Sentinel on Wednesday, May 17. The letter claiming to be from me states an opinion regarding the Supreme Court, ethics codes and violations. I have never and would never write a letter to the editor regarding a political viewpoint, regardless of my personal feelings about such topics. My political viewpoints are mine and mine alone and such discussions only take place within my circle of family and friends.
I am not certain how or why the letter writer chose to use my name, but my request to that person would be that, if you feel so strongly as to want to pen a letter to the editor, be brave enough to use your own name, not someone else’s.
CATHERINE EBEL
Grand Junction
Too much made of mental illness in mass shootings
Violence is a major public health concern in the United States. After a mass shooting, public figures gather to solve an unfathomable problem — mass murder.
They sensationalize the relationship between mental illness and violence, and throw faux concern onto an underfunded and under-appreciated mental health programs. However, research reveals that the vast majority of violence is, in fact, not due to symptoms of mental illness. Research shows that the most effective methods of preventing widespread violence are public health approaches, such as parent- and family-focused programs, early childhood education, programs in school and public policy changes such as limiting access to assault- style weapons.
As a psychiatrist, I am tasked to assess risks of violence and find that the vast majority of people assessed possess several key personality flaws — a total disregard for others, lack of empathy, tribalism and racists views, misogynistic anger toward women and a tendency to interpret benign behaviors of others as intentionally antagonistic. These patients do not possess a psychosis or other “Axis I” diagnoses of mental illness. Simply put, they hate.