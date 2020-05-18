Babbitt’s idea creates many challenges
Bruce Babbitt’s editorial on an “irrigation reserve program” brought to mind the old adage that “the devil is in the details.”
The Conservation Reserve Program began as a way to conserve highly erodible lands, redirect farm subsidies to conservation and help the struggling ag economy to eventually accomplish some of these goals as well as improving wildlife habitat. Getting there was not a smooth road. The goal of pursuing the same for water will similarly be strewn with rapids.
Designing a program to direct undiverted waters to cities will carry a high price, financially, environmentally and socially. Water would have to be shepherded from the point it was not diverted hundreds of miles, all while preventing any intervening water user from diverting this earmarked water. This would be an administrative nightmare and force additional regulation, something to which Westerners are traditionally averse.
Western irrigated agriculture consists of feed and forage for livestock (for food production and recreational animals) and human food production. It is not a stretch to believe recreational animal owners are not going to give up their beloved animals and produce farmers will still find a willing market for their goods, meaning the bulk of participants in the program will be livestock producers. We might be left with horse pastures and produce farms.
Livestock production in the arid west is usually marginal financially anyway, so a ready cash payment will be attractive. One could say, “let the markets decide” but this comes with an environmental and social cost. For decades human development has encroached on western valleys. Irrigated lands have been a bit of an environmental savior. The loss of low lying winter grounds for our big game herds has been mitigated by production of forage on irrigated lands many times higher than production on the native drylands.
If the program secures all the water from an irrigated field, restoration challenges will be great. Formerly irrigated soils sometimes are not readily restored to their former, or even altered, ecosystems.
If only a portion of the water is removed, production losses can still lead to habitat loss and restoration challenges. The administrative issues associated with partial diversion are even more complex than shepherding “saved” water to the municipalities. Regulation of participating, neighboring and downstream users would be required.
There are currently pilot programs testing the process. Hopefully these pilots lead to answers to some very difficult questions.
DENNIS GORSETT
Grand Junction
The coronavirus is real, but the response is manufactured
To all you mask wearers and social distancers, where were you two years ago during flu season? Per the CDC during the 2018 flu season, influenza was associated with more than 48.8 million illnesses, more than 22.7 million medical visits, 959,000 hospitalizations, and 79,400 deaths in the U.S. alone.
Did you wear a mask then? Did you hide in your homes? Did we shut down the world’s economy? Did we throw 20 million people out of work? Did we deny medical care to those without the flu? Did we have a big counter updated daily on the number of flu deaths? The answer to all of these questions is an unqualified “NO!”
Yet we have all of these things today. Even using the inflated death numbers being posted today this virus is no more dangerous than the flu season two years ago. Ask yourself “why?” This virus is proving to be no more deadly than the flu, so why this response now? The virus is very real, but the response is manufactured.
I have several theories as to why, but I can’t prove any of them at this point so I won’t engage in speculation here. I do urge you to educate yourselves. That may mean looking at all sources, not just the mainstream media. Use your favorite search engine to look up people like Dr. John Ioannidis of the Stanford University School of Medicine, one of the top researchers of all time, or Dr. David Katz, a world-class immunologist, and see what they have to say. Quit being afraid and educate yourself!
BRUCE DWIRE
Grand Junction
We need the president to lead us through this troubling time
I am a grandma from Colorado who has never been affiliated with a political party. I have always just voted for whoever had the message I most agreed with. I don’t have a horse in this race, just some simple common sense.
We are in the middle of a pandemic that kills more people than any other virus we have encountered. We have been sheltering at home for two months without any real comprehensive plan to reopen safely. We need a leader through this. We have elected a president who lies and divides.
I have never seen our country so polarized. Families and friends cannot even discuss politics anymore. This should concern all of us. And worse, he is a bully! He fires, dismisses, discredits, and disrespects everyone who disagrees and/or won’t say the right words for him to accept.
He has kept things stirred up for three years now. For me, and half the country, he is the worst president ever. I have never hated a president (administration) before. But I hate this one, and what their “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,” bobblehead presidential puppets have done and not done.
I can not tell you how disgusted I am. At this point I don’t ever plan on voting for a Republican again in any capacity. I would almost hate the voters who still support our president, but that would include my mom and oldest son and favorite nephew. So no, I don’t hate. I love people. We are more together than different. Even when apart.
So, please Mr. President, come up with a national plan that brings us back to work in a safe manner. Put our best minds to work and develop a comprehensive plan for the country. We need more than PPE, accurate testing and tracing, therapies and vaccines. We need you to lead us through this troubling time. You can unite us instead of dividing us. Please try.
For all you disgruntled haters out there who want to bash or threaten me through social media, don’t bother. I am a grandmother from Colorado and don’t attend to such nonsense. Plus, I am a registered gun owner and know how to use it. No need to make my day.
REBECCA GRADY
Grand Junction
Touching obituary helped ease the sting of Mother’s Day
Due to COVID-19, I was unfortunately not able to share Mother’s Day with my daughter for the first time in 52 years. I started the day reading the Sentinel when I came across the beautiful photo of “Sophie Brown” in an obituary. The Brown family was so articulate expressing their love for their “daughter,” Sophie.
Even though the touching tribute brought tears; I was so appreciative of the Browns sharing their incredible journey with Sophie the last 12 years. With all of the depressing news today, it was heartwarming to read about the special relationship Kevin, Sheila and Sophie shared as a family.
Learning about Sophie and her role as a support dog, as well as her adventures with her canine pals was a joy especially on a Mother’s Day that began a little sadly due to being separated from my daughter.
As I read the obituary, my other “daughter,” Rosie, lay at my feet where she has loyally been the last 12 years. Unlike Sophie, who had a wonderful beginning, I was Rosie’s fifth stop in seven months. To say she was a challenge at first is an understatement! However, Rosie possesses the same sweet, gentle soul Sophie had. Like Sophie, Rosie has always sensed when someone needs her loving touch, and if allowed will affectionately lay her head on their lap. Retrievers are known for their wonderful temperament.
Even though the Browns deal with death every day, I am sure their sense of loss has been overwhelming. I know my time with Rosie is less than more and I treasure every moment with her.
Thank you to the Browns for sharing their story and reminding all of us mothers that we can be parents to our “fur babies” as well as our biological children. I am so very grateful to be Rosie’s mom, and per the family’s request, she got extra hugs and belly rubs in memory of Sophie.
JUDY ANNE RITCHEY
Grand Junction