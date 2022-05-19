Talking with students about gender saves lives
The D51 School Board sent an email to all staff members this week with the following statement: “District 51 serves all individuals, irrespective of their gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, [or] sex...”
But why was such a statement necessary?
Well, if you haven’t heard, Board of Education President Andrea Haitz shared a couple memes to her personal Instagram account that viciously sullied the reputation of the very people she’s been elected to advocate for — the teachers and LGBTQ+ students of District 51.
The first of these vile posts showed a pregnant mother at the doctor. She asks, “Boy or girl?” and the doctor replies, “That’ll be up to the kindergarten teacher to decide.” While District 51 teachers work tirelessly for their students, she spends her time hunting for ignorant drivel that vilifies them. It perpetuates the conspiratorial assertion that teachers groom kids into LGBTQ+ status — at once denying the legitimacy of gender spectrum as a natural biological reality and also painting teachers as insidious schemers preying on children.
If anyone is scheming it’s her and fellow board members, Jones and Lema, the ultra-conservative ideologues who were caught right out of the gate, trying to clandestinely fire D51’s legal council and replace it with a law firm that specializes in pushing through anti-LGBTQ+, theocratic policies in public institutions. Don’t be fooled by their slick politicking and thoroughly disingenuous statements like the one above — they’re taking aim at LGBTQ+ kids and the teachers who support them.
The proof is in the other post Haitz made, where she’s wearing her “Make America Florida!” shirt — a tacit endorsement of Florida’s “Don’t say gay” bill, which prohibits any school staff from discussing gender or sexuality with students.
You need to hear this, Mrs. Haitz: Those conversations save lives!
As a 17-year veteran teacher, who’s been a trusted adult for many students, I’ve had several broach the subject with me every year. Each kid has stories of how others (peers, teachers and tragically their own parents) humiliated, hurt or even hit them for just being who they were born to be. Many contacted me later on to say our talks helped them survive. Haitz and her ilk wish for these students to suffer in silence, despite the recent study published in the National Library of Medicine revealing that 40% transgender kids attempt suicide. That’s over four times more than their cisgender peers.
Hold the School Board accountable. Our children’s lives are at stake.
MATTHEW CROWE
Grand Junction
How will this country be ‘pro-life’ after pregnancy?
I’m writing to provide a different perspective on the implications of the Supreme Court’s majority draft opinion published by Politico in their May 2 exclusive. I will not be speaking toward precedent or constitutionality because it’s not my field of expertise and my argument would not be credible. So instead, I’ll be speaking as someone who knows a lot about babies.
As a NICU nurse I want to know what we’re going to do as a country for the babies born to people who wanted or needed abortions. Will we provide universal physical and mental healthcare for the pregnancy, birth and childhood? What will parental leave and childcare options look like? Will end of life costs be covered for parents whose babies were not compatible with life? Are we going to restructure the foster care and adoption systems?
If the Supreme Court decides to go forward with this opinion, there needs to be a plan in place to ensure that each and every baby born to unideal circumstances because of this decision is given every support throughout their life. I encourage every publication to challenge those making these decisions to explicitly state how they are going to ensure this country is “pro-life” beyond pregnancy.
ALLISON BURWELL
Montrose
Intent of open primary wasn’t for partisan gaming
As an unaffiliated voter, I almost feel the need to apologize for voting for open primaries. I won’t, since I believe in participating in an election for which I am paying.
We are seeing one of the unintended consequences of an open primary every time The Daily Sentinel posts an email letter from a Democrat calling on other registered Democrats to change to unaffiliated in order to vote the Republican ticket in the primary. I acknowledge the legality of what they want to do. Just because it is legal, doesn’t mean it is ethical. It goes completely against the intent of the law. The intent was to allow true unaffiliated voters, like myself, to have their voice heard. Instead, some Democrats want to bastardize the process and have a say in who will the be the Republican candidate come November.
Are the Democrats that afraid of the Republicans? Are they that insecure in their own candidates? Or do they just want to control the process and ensure Democrats win in November? Regardless of their endgame, their actions, in my opinion, can be considered election fraud.
KATHY MCCARNEY
Clifton