We could have used some civility in last four years
I have to comment on the irony of the column in last Sunday’s Sentinel titled “Sentinel failed to tell the whole truth” written by Janet Roland, Cody Davis and Scott McInnis, all staunch Republicans, which ended with this paragraph: “So enough with the name-calling and half-truths. If you want people to be civil to each other, start telling the truth, stop the name-calling, and lead by example.”
Tell me, where were you during the four years of the previous administration?
JO ANN TURNER
Palisade
Letters keep reinforcing division in our community
There was recently a letter to the editor contrasting people who wear masks, the implied good guys, vs. people who wear guns, the implied bad guys.
While it would be nice if the world was that simple, it is not. What about those who wear both masks and guns? What about those who wear neither?
The letter writer also claims to exhibit “my care for you” while using vilification for those that don’t agree with him as “ your contempt for me.”
Just sayin’...
Another example of why we are so divided.
TIM FOLEY
Grand Junction
It may not be long before meat is viewed same as fossil fuels
So, I heard on Fox News that President Biden may be banning meat to combat global warming. Then I remembered that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, had issued a similar proclamation earlier this year.
My first reaction was, what kind of cockamamie idea will the Democrats cook up next? But then I read the article Fox quoted, and it made more sense.
Apparently, a University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50% of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gasses by 2030, which is Biden’s target date for a 50% reduction in emissions.
Another article I found in The Guardian argues that animal farming is a major driver of climate change, as well as air and water pollution, soil depletion, and destruction of wildlife habitats.
It’s possible that, in an environmentally sustainable world, we may eventually need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
I may look and see what the internet and my local supermarket have to offer in terms of plant-based meat products.
GLEN ZAUCER
Grand Junction
We must do a better job of bringing vaccine to the people
Vaccination rates are tailing off in Mesa County. With a little over a third of our population 16 and older fully vaccinated, we are still a long way’s off to reaching our community goal of 75%.
With such low vaccination rates, community spread of COVID-19 continues, hospitalizations are on the rise, two more have died in as many weeks, and an entire elementary school is closed. What will this fall look like when our kids return to school, presumably unmasked and unvaccinated? Will Mesa County be a COVID-19 long-hauler?
The logic of “personal responsibility” in getting oneself vaccinated only goes so far in a pandemic. Measles, polio, and smallpox did not fade away because people stepped up as individuals to become vaccinated. Rather, a coordinated and persistent effort from the national to local levels was required to eradicate formerly commonplace epidemics of these diseases.
What can we do in Mesa County that is coordinated and persistent now that fewer and fewer are making appointments for their vaccines? Bring the vaccine to the people. Every doctor’s clinic, every pharmacy, and every supermarket should have walk-up vaccination. Put the Mesa County scheduling QR code in front of every school for parents waiting in the pickup line. Hold more vaccination clinics throughout the community.
Incentive vaccination. I love The Daily Sentinel’s vaccine lottery idea. Let’s do all of the things: Make it lucrative (free haircut! free burger!), make it fun (shots for shots!), make it competitive (Five-Star Program and Chamber of Commerce-sponsored free marketing campaign for top three business vaccinations rates among employees).
So many people and businesses have suffered over the past year. The sooner we get more shots in arms the sooner we can fully embrace the post-pandemic world that vaccination has to offer.
JOEL SHOLTES
Grand Junction