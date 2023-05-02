Mesa County politicians don’t speak for all of us
In March, Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, and Mesa County Commissioners Cody Davis, Bobbie Daniel and Janet Rowland penned a commentary stating, “Mesa County stands firmly against the recent gun control laws passed by the Legislature.”
I’m not so sure about that. I suspect we, like the rest of the country, collectively support these and other sane restrictions. While their arguments are more civilized than those of our performative, wind-bag congressional representative, if you ask gun violence victims, families and those impacted, or the millions terrorized in active shooter drills, their arguments fail. Those victims grow in numbers every day. The sheriff et al, lead you to believe that the state’s banning guns. Shame on them.
Face it, these new laws will likely put a significant dent in suicides, domestic murder and mass murder if not end gun violence all together. No law will do that. And, yes, the laws amount to a pain in the butt when you go to purchase a gun. But there are more hoops to navigate just to buy a puppy! No matter your position on these matters, you can’t deny that the United States is the only first world country on the planet with a gun violence problem like ours or a firearm free-for-all like ours.
Cleta Mitchell, a Trump insurrection lawyer, told Republican donors recently that they must find ways to restrict young voters after Gen Z voters blew away the “No restrictions on guns and lots of restrictions on women’s health care” candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Yet you can be sure that it will be pressure by young people that finally reins in the gun fetishists who have created this self propagating cycle of paranoia. Which, by the way, led to the doorbell shooter; apparently spending his time in a La-Z-boy being marinated in Fox’s three-quarters of a billion dollar hate-and-fear-for-money campaign.
A recent New York Times article by Jay Kirk puts a point on the gruesome effects of mass murder with a high-power rifle. If this doesn’t make you sick to your stomach, you might check to see if you are human. Thoughts and prayers have failed; let’s do constructive things.
I’ve got a couple of guns. Should I decide to purchase another, I’m good with doing the hoops, knowing that I’m contributing to a partial solution. Hoops vs. an innocent life: That’s a no brainer for me.
BLANE COLTON
Grand Junction
Rural folks should have a better sense of gender
Rural folks:
If you are out there shooting your Bud Light, and making TikToks declaring that there are only two genders, please, take a breath, and dig deep into your wheelhouse of rural knowledge, and recognize that you’ll acknowledge that there are more than two genders all the time on the ranch and while hunting in the woods.
There are clearly three horse genders. A gelding is not a stallion or a mare. Cattle as well — a steer is not a bull, nor are THEY a cow. Anyone who has worked horseback or punched cows knows this. Stop playing dumb.
While putting on your blaze orange this fall, take a look at your deer or elk tag. You will notice your tag does not say bull or cow, nor does it say buck or doe. Your hunting license reads “antlered” or “antlerless.” There are lots of reasons for this but one of them is occasionally cow elk grow antlers, conversely a bull will sometime not grow antlers. It happens. This happens with humans too.
Appeals to nature are strong so let us look at nature. We all learned that our sex is determined by our chromosomes —XX=female/ XY=male. Eighth grade biology, right? But dozens of chromosomal variants have been documented and some are relatively common. XXY Klinefelter syndrome, XYY Jacob’s Syndrome, XXX, XXXX, XXXY, XXYY, XXXXY and many more chromosomal variants have been documented in humans. It just is. It’s nature. Up to 1 out 1,500 babies born are born intersex, 1 in 4,500 have ambiguous genitalia. Some 90% of these intersex children are assigned to the female gender at birth often through surgery in infancy. Totally non-consensual gender affirming care, by the way!
These nature-based arguments are based in an ignorance of “nature” or they are intentionally disingenuous. Just ask a hunter, cowboy, or obstetrician.
JACOB RICHARDS
Fruita
Seniors appreciate help given through ShareFest
This past Saturday, April 29, my wife and I had the privilege of meeting and having some folks from the ShareFest organization come out to our house.
A group of ladies came and washed all of our outside windows and later two gentlemen came and put new cooler pads in our swamp cooler, set it up and got it working plus attached a brand new plastic water line for it.
These people are a GODsend to seniors like my wife and me. We are both in our 80s and are not in the best of health and aren’t physically capable of climbing up and down ladders let alone on the roof. She has COPD and I have a bad back and bad heart. God bless all of you people that participate in this program and thank you.
JAMES and JANICE OWEN
Fruita
After a recent lengthy conversation with my middle child, I was reminded how crazy this old world is and how the road to hell is paved with good intentions. I had been hearing recently how people were getting dinged on taxes. more to the point, how currently nothing was being withheld for Federal Taxes or they had to pay federal taxes for the first time this year. My wife and I are retired so a W-4 is not on our radar thus not precipitating a need to check out any changes. After the before mentioned discussion, I was compelled to delve into just what these changes meant to the average worker.
In 2020 the IRS issued a new W-4 changing how much federal tax is withheld by employers. The old days of entering a zero in the exemptions box are long gone. I won’t go into further details here, that’s up to you. Just be warned if you haven’t reviewed this new form, please do so. It may answer why your taxes and your returns changed.
There were probably news articles out at the time notifying the public of this change. However, as happens, most didn’t understand just how these changes could/would affect them. A belief system based on years of working lead me to believe employers probably felt it was up to the employee to be aware of any need to make changes......” caveat emptor” in the workplace. So, please, take the time, either with a tax professional or visit the IRS W-4 Tax Withholding Estimator website to calculate your withholding correctly.
The good intentions? You would have to ask the people who authored, voted for, and signed the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017. Please direct your profanity toward them.
larry scheid
grand junction