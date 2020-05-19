Roland’s character flaws make her a poor fit for public office
Unmentioned so far in the county commissioner race is important information we’ve learned from the past.
In February 2007, current commissioner candidate Janet Rowland, then a sitting Mesa County commissioner, was busted for plagiarizing columns she wrote for the Grand Junction Free Press. The Daily Sentinel reported on Feb. 3, 2007 that “The majority of Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland’s Feb. 1 [2007] column in the Free Press, titled ‘The importance of a strong parent-child bond,’ was lifted verbatim from a 2006 National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism publication titled, ‘Making a Difference: Talk to Your Teen About Alcohol.’ A reading of Rowland’s unattributed column and the text of the booklet revealed the two are virtually identical.”
The way Rowland handled her plagiarism incident revealed much about her character.
First she claimed she didn’t remember writing the columns. Then she claimed she had included the necessary attributions in her column, but Free Press staff had edited them out. After the Free Press editors debunked this by publishing Rowland’s emails in their entirety to show she had not included any attributions with her columns, Rowland scoffed that the info had been “intended for mass duplication anyhow,” and that if people want to make it out as something evil, “that’s certainly [their] prerogative.”
This and other incidents in which Rowland was involved during her previous eight years as commissioner showed us that Rowland is ethically challenged: she had no compunctions about lying to the public, failed to take responsibility for her actions, and tried to blame her own dishonest actions on others — actions that would earn any student an “F” in character, and that are certainly a bad look for any elected official.
Janet Rowland’s well-documented past shows that despite her good-girl patina, she has serious character flaws that set a bad example for families and render her unfit to hold public office.
Let’s hope Mesa County voters learn from the mistakes we’ve made in the past, and that we give someone else a chance to serve as commissioner in 2020.
ANNE LANDMAN
Grand Junction
Masks are a simple way to show you care
On a recent trip to City Market on 12th and Patterson, I saw that all employees and most customers were wearing masks. We appreciate that. What disturbs me are the high numbers of “maskless” folks. I decided to personally inquire why some of these people were choosing not to. These are some of the responses: “I forgot and left mine at home,” “God told me not to,” “My doctor told me they don’t help,” “Mind your own business” and a very cute young couple from CSU who probably think they are never going to die.
I explained to each of them that the reason I wear a mask is not to protect myself but to protect everyone else in the store. It seems the caring thing to do. I am aware that even though I am not ill and I may have no symptoms I still may have been exposed and can infect others.
Wearing a mask is not like storming the beaches of Normandy. It may be slightly uncomfortable but having been a surgical assistant for many years I know you’ll get used to it and if your discomfort saves one life, it will be worth it.
I think that many people do not fully understand the use of a mask. Perhaps we should do a better job of educating them. There are a number of places to grocery shop in Mesa County. I prefer the safest ones. We are not out of the woods yet and Mesa County has been very fortunate. Let’s keep it that way.
JOYCE LICKERS
Grand Junction
Rural Jump Start program is GJEP’s most important tool
Fiscal watchdogs in the community play a neccesary role in making sure that government expenditures are worthwhile.
But as business leaders who have seen first-hand the positive impact of the Rural Jump Start program, it’s hard for us to see how Dennis Simpson’s criticism of the cost of the program makes any sense.
Perhaps Simpson should consider that in the past four years, the program has “cost” the state $40,000 in lost tax revenue, yet had an economic impact of $20 million from the 78 new jobs created under the program and the significant capital infrastructure investment made by these companies. That’s a 500-fold return on investment according to our math.
The $45,000 Simpson cites as additional cost to the state is actually the partial salary of an employee already employed by the state who processes the applications. The state obviously doesn’t see the program as a failure since it has requested an additional $45,000 in appropriations in the renewal bill to go toward making the position full-time in anticipation of increased interest in and applications for the Rural Jump Start Program.
Simpson goes on to assert that of the 18 companies that have been approved for the program in Mesa County over the past four years, none of them have over 20 employees. We at the Grand Junction Economic Partnership do not consider a company with fewer than 20 employees to be the mark of an unsuccessful company. Indeed, smaller companies are the great job creators in this economy compared to legacy companies. Now more than ever, we are learning the importance of small businesses to our economy as those are also the ones most affected by the COVID-19 closures.
The Rural Jump Start program has been GJEP’s most important tool to help us climb out of a decade-long recession. It’s part of a larger package we can offer to businesses in search of a better place to live, work and play as it complements our high quality of life, low cost of doing business, skilled workforce and friendly, laid-back community. We are optimistic that the program will be renewed as it will continue to be an incredible tool to help all of rural Colorado, including Mesa County, recover from the current crisis.
Sincerely,
QUINT SHEAR, Chairman
MIKE SNEDDON, Vice Chair
KELLY FLENNIKEN, Secretary
TOM WALCH, Treasurer
DOUG SIMONS, Past Chair
PAT TUCKER, Executive Committee
JAY SEATON, Executive Committee
Grand Junction Economic Partnership officers of the board
Right data, wrong conclusion by writer questioning masks
A letter writer in Tuesday’s Daily Sentinel had his facts correct, but his interpretation wrong.
He claims that the coronavirus is “no more dangerous than the flu season.” Quoting CDC statistics, he showed that there were 48.8 million cases of the flu in 2018, resulting in 79,400 deaths. That makes for a mortality rate of 0.17%. That’s with a vaccine available. Using CDC stats for the current situation, the US has 1.5 million cases resulting in 92,188 deaths as of today, May 19. That’s a mortality rate of 5.9% or 35 times greater than the death rate for the flu. And still no vaccine, or even proven treatment, in sight.
He asks, why didn’t we wear masks in 2018? It seems obvious that COVID-19 presents a much larger risk of death than the flu and is more infectious. In addition we don’t yet understand the long-term residual effects of COVID-19. So while the masks weren’t as necessary to protect against the flu, they are essential now to protect your family, friends and neighbors. Listen to the trained professionals and the health care workers and follow their guidance.
CRAIG LITTLE
Grand Junction
Mesa County is one of the safest places in the nation
Five counties touch on the border of Mesa County. They are Garfield, Delta, Montrose, Gunnison and Pitkin counties.
The total population of these counties combined is approximately 169,210. The population of Mesa County is 154,210.
As of Monday, the five counties that abut Mesa County have 541 confirmed COVID-19 cases with a total of 22 fatalities.
Mesa County has 53 confirmed cases with no fatalities attributable to the virus.
Writing as someone who resided in Fairfield County, Connecticut for a number of years — one of the hardest hit in the nation by the COVID-19 pandemic — gives me a special perspective and appreciation for the obvious health benefits of living in Mesa County. Flyover country it may be, but in my estimation one of the safest counties, factoring in population, in Colorado. Perhaps the U.S.
PAUL CURRIE-MILLS
Grand Junction